Ineng maintains strength, enhances southwest monsoon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will bring occasional to monsoon rain over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Ineng maintained its strength on Tuesday afternoon, September 5, while continuing to slightly enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ineng was located 1,020 km east of extreme Northern Luzon. It is still not directly affecting the country as it moves northeastward at 20 kilometers per hour.

The tropical depression still had maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

The southwest monsoon – which is being enhanced more by Tropical Storm Hanna (Haikui) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) – will bring occasional to monsoon rain over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days. It is expected to weaken within the week.

The trough of the tropical depression is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Batanes, Abra, Apayao, Cagayan, and Isabela on Tuesday afternoon.

Monsoon rain, or frequent rain reaching heavy to intense levels, is still expected in Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan due to the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos Region, Benguet, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro can expect occasional rain that is generally moderate to heavy.

The rest of Luzon can expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, while the rest of the country may have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms either due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

The following areas must remain on alert for floods and landslides in the next three days due to heavy rainfall:

Tuesday, September 5

100-200 millimeters (mm): Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet

Wednesday, September 6

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region, Zambales

Thursday, September 7

50-100 mm: Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Babuyan Islands

Meanwhile, gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon will continue in these areas:

Tuesday, September 5

Batanes, Ilocos provinces, the western portion of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan

Wednesday, September 6

Batanes and Ilocos provinces

For coastal waters, PAGASA released a new gale warning on Tuesday afternoon. The following seaboards have rough to very rough waters due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, Hanna, and Ineng:

western seaboard of Northern and Central Luzon (Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

western seaboard of Southern and Northern Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and western seaboard of Visayas (Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Antique) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The state weather bureau advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Ineng is still expected to exit PAR as a tropical storm on Tuesday night or on Wednesday, September 6. It will remain far from Philippine landmass and continue in its northeastward or north northeastward movement toward the waters south of mainland Japan.

Ineng is the Philippines’ ninth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for September. For the next 6 months, PAGASA estimated that 6 to 9 tropical cyclones may form within or enter PAR:

September 2023 – 2 or 3

October 2023 – 2 or 3

November 2023 – 1 or 2

December 2023 – 1 or 2

January 2024 – 0 or 1

February 2024 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER