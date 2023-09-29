Tropical Depression Jenny now in PAR

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JENNY. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Jenny as of September 29, 2023, 5 pm.

Tropical Depression Jenny is not yet directly affecting the Philippines, but it could bring heavy rain to extreme Northern Luzon in the coming days

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area east of Central Luzon entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and developed into a tropical depression at 2 pm on Friday, September 29.

It is the Philippines’ 10th tropical cyclone for 2023 and was given the local name Jenny.

It is also the second tropical cyclone for September.

As of 4 pm on Friday, Jenny was located 1,400 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

In a bulletin issued at 5 pm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Jenny is not yet directly affecting the country.

But it could bring heavy rain to Batanes and Babuyan Islands in the next five days.

PAGASA might also raise tropical cyclone wind signals for areas in Northern Luzon starting Sunday, October 1, or even earlier.

Jenny could enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat beginning Sunday, too. This may lead to occasional rain in the western parts of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, and gusty conditions in most of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The tropical cyclone’s initial forecast track shows it could move near the Batanes area by Wednesday, October 4.

But PAGASA is not ruling out landfall in the Batanes-Babuyan area or the northeastern part of mainland Cagayan, which are within the cone of probability.

Jenny is also seen to intensify in the coming days, possibly becoming a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon, September 30; a severe tropical storm by early Monday, October 2; and a typhoon by Wednesday.

For coastal waters, moderate to rough seas are expected in extreme Northern Luzon and the northeastern part of mainland Cagayan on Monday. Waves could be 1.5 to 2.5 meters high, which may be dangerous for small vessels. – Rappler.com