Tropical Depression Neneng to trigger rainy weekend in Northern Luzon

NENENG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Neneng as of October 14, 2022, 11 pm.

Rain from Tropical Depression Neneng will already begin on Saturday, October 15, and continue until Sunday, October 16

MANILA, Philippines – A rainy weekend lies ahead for Northern Luzon due to the approaching Tropical Depression Neneng.

As of late Friday evening, October 14, Neneng was already 685 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a briefing.

The tropical depression is moving west southwest at a slightly faster 15 kilometers per hour from the previous 10 km/h.

It continues to have maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

PAGASA said Neneng could make landfall in or pass very close to Babuyan Islands or Batanes on Sunday morning or afternoon, October 16.

Rain from Neneng will already begin on Saturday, October 15, and continue until Sunday. The weather bureau warned that floods and landslides are possible.

Early Saturday morning to afternoon, October 15

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Rest of Saturday, October 15, to Sunday evening, October 16

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

northern part of Isabela

rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

rest of Ilocos Region

Here are the areas under Signal No. 1 as of 11 pm on Friday:

Batanes

Cagayan

eastern part of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

extreme northern part of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon)

extreme northern part of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos)

Strong winds are expected in areas under Signal No. 1.

The highest possible wind signal is Signal No. 2, since Neneng is seen to strengthen into a tropical storm within 24 hours or on Saturday.

PAGASA also said there may be occasional gusts in Southern Luzon and the Visayas due to “the convergence between the circulation of Neneng and southwesterly winds.”

Meanwhile, a gale warning remains in effect due to the northeasterly surface windflow, covering the following seaboards:

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan) as well as western seaboard of Northern Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 3.1 to 5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Isabela) – rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4 meters high

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

The weather bureau added that the surge of the northeasterly surface windflow and Neneng may cause moderate to rough seas in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon. Waves could be 1.5 to 3.5 meters high, making conditions risky for small vessels.

Neneng is projected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, October 17.

Neneng is the Philippines’ 14th tropical cyclone for 2022 and the second for October.

PAGASA expects 5 to 9 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from October 2022 to March 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

October 2022 – 2 to 4

November 2022 – 2 or 3

December 2022 – 1 or 2

January 2023 – 0 or 1

February 2023 – 0 or 1

March 2023 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com