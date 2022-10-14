Signal No. 1 raised due to Tropical Depression Neneng

NENENG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Neneng as of October 14, 2022, 5 pm.

Tropical Depression Neneng slightly intensifies on Friday afternoon, October 14, with its maximum sustained winds returning to 55 km/h

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Northern Luzon were placed under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Depression Neneng on Friday afternoon, October 14.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 pm bulletin on Friday that Neneng was located 795 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.

The tropical depression is moving west southwest over the Philippine Sea at only 10 kilometers per hour, slower than the previous 25 km/h.

It is generally heading in the direction of Babuyan Islands or Batanes, where it could make landfall or pass very close to land on Sunday morning or afternoon, October 16.

Neneng slightly intensified on Friday afternoon, with its maximum sustained winds returning to 55 km/h and its gustiness once again up to 70 km/h. It had slightly weakened in the morning.

Strong winds are expected in the following areas under Signal No. 1:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

eastern part of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

northern part of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon)

The warning lead time for areas under Signal No. 1 is 36 hours, which means the strong winds will not be felt immediately.

The highest possible wind signal is Signal No. 2, since Neneng is projected to intensify into a tropical storm by Saturday evening, October 15, or early Sunday morning.

PAGASA warned Northern Luzon to prepare for rain from Neneng, as well as possible floods and landslides, during the weekend. Here is the weather bureau’s updated rainfall forecast as of 5 pm on Friday:

Early Saturday morning to afternoon, October 15

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Kalinga

Ilocos Norte

Saturday afternoon, October 15, to Sunday afternoon, October 16

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Isabela

rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

rest of Ilocos Region

Meanwhile, PAGASA issued a new gale warning due to the northeasterly surface windflow, also at 5 pm:

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan) as well as western seaboard of Northern Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 3.1 to 5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Isabela) – rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4 meters high

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

The weather bureau added that the surge of the northeasterly surface windflow and Neneng may cause moderate to rough seas in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon. Waves could be 1.5 to 3.5 meters high, making conditions risky for small vessels.

Neneng may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, October 17.

Neneng is the Philippines’ 14th tropical cyclone for 2022 and the second for October.

PAGASA expects 5 to 9 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from October 2022 to March 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

October 2022 – 2 to 4

November 2022 – 2 or 3

December 2022 – 1 or 2

January 2023 – 0 or 1

February 2023 – 0 or 1

March 2023 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com