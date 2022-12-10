LPA develops into Tropical Depression Rosal

ROSAL. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Rosal as of December 10, 2022, 11 am.

Tropical Depression Rosal is not expected to head for land, but it is still bringing intense rain and strong winds on Saturday, December 10

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a tropical depression at 8 am on Saturday, December 10.

Locally named Rosal, it is the country’s 18th tropical cyclone for 2022 and the first for December.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a bulletin issued past 11 am that Rosal was already 110 kilometers north northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, or 315 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

The tropical depression is moving northwest, or away from land, at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

PAGASA warned that rain from Rosal during the weekend may trigger floods and landslides.

Saturday, December 10

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Bicol

Quezon

Moderate to heavy rain

Mimaropa

Western Visayas

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Aurora

rest of Calabarzon

rest of Visayas

Sunday, December 11

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Bicol

Quezon

Aurora

Strong winds are also expected in these areas under Signal No. 1:

Catanduanes

eastern part of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, San Jose, Tigaon, Sagñay)

eastern part of Albay (Tabaco City, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi)

Based on Rosal’s forecast track as of Saturday morning, it is expected to slow down while heading north for the rest of the day. Then it could turn north northeast or northeast, further away from Philippine landmass.

PAGASA added that Rosal may intensify into a tropical storm over the Philippine Sea within 24 hours. But once it interacts with the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan, it could weaken back into a tropical depression on Monday, December 12, and become a remnant low on Tuesday, December 13.

PAGASA earlier said there may be one or two tropical cyclones in December. – Rappler.com