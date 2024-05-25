Aghon intensifies into tropical storm over Tayabas Bay

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Aghon as of May 26, 2024, 5 am.

With Aghon now a tropical storm, Signal No. 2 is raised for the first time, as of 5 am on Sunday, May 26

MANILA, Philippines – Aghon strengthened from a tropical depression into a tropical storm while moving over Tayabas Bay in Southern Luzon early Sunday, May 26.

Its maximum sustained winds increased from 55 kilometers per hour to 65 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a briefing past 5 am on Sunday.

Aghon’s gustiness is up to 90 km/h.

As of 4 am, the tropical storm was located over the coastal waters of Lucena City, Quezon, moving northwest at just 10 km/h.

PAGASA said Aghon could make its eighth landfall in Quezon within 3 hours, then cross the landmass of mainland Calabarzon and Polillo Islands in the next 12 hours.

With Aghon now a tropical storm, Signal No. 2 has been raised for the first time. Here is the list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 am on Sunday:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

northern and central parts of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Mauban, Real, General Nakar, Infanta, Sampaloc, Pagbilao, Calauag, Lucban, Tayabas City, Lucena City) including Polillo Islands

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

southeastern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue)

southern part of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

southern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda)

eastern and southern parts of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Gapan City, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen)

Aurora

eastern part of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat)

Bulacan

Metro Manila

rest of Quezon

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

northern part of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Calapan City, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong, Roxas)

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

northern part of Albay (Tiwi, Polangui, Malinao, Libon, Oas, Ligao City)

Burias Island

Aghon is also likely to trigger more floods and landslides, especially on Sunday, as it dumps moderate to torrential rain. Below is PAGASA’s latest rainfall forecast.

Sunday, May 26

Greater than 200 millimeters (mm): Quezon

100-200 mm: Aurora, eastern part of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Metro Manila, Camarines Norte

50-100 mm: Nueva Ecija, rest of Bulacan, eastern part of Pampanga, rest of Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Burias Island, western part of Camarines Sur

Monday, May 27

50-100 mm: eastern part of Isabela, northern part of Aurora, Polillo Islands

In addition, a gale warning has been issued for the coastal waters of Marinduque and Quezon, the southern coastal waters of Batangas, and the northern coastal waters of Camarines Norte. PAGASA said travel is risky for small vessels, “including all motorbancas of any type of tonnage.”

Outside those areas under the gale warning, Aghon will still cause moderate to rough seas in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the seaboard of Bicol. Waves are 1.5 to 3.5 meters high, so small boats must take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether.

Aghon’s first seven landfalls were in these areas:

Friday, May 24

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm

By Sunday evening or early Monday morning, May 27, Aghon could already be over the waters off the eastern coast of Quezon or Aurora, according to PAGASA.

It is likely to remain a tropical storm, but the weather bureau is not ruling out the possibility that it may weaken back into a tropical depression while over mainland Calabarzon, due to “land interaction.”

PAGASA also said Aghon will gradually speed up northeast while intensifying starting Monday.

It is seen to strengthen into a severe tropical storm on Tuesday, May 28.

“Aghon reaching typhoon category within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is not yet ruled out, although it will most likely happen far from the landmass,” added the weather bureau.

Aghon’s exit from PAR might be on Wednesday, May 29.

Aghon is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com