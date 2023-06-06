Chedeng strengthens into tropical storm

PAGASA says on Tuesday evening, June 6, that it is not ruling out rapid intensification for Tropical Storm Chedeng (Guchol)

MANILA, Philippines – Chedeng intensified from a tropical depression into a tropical storm on Tuesday evening, June 6, and was given the international name Guchol.

Guchol is a name contributed by Micronesia to the list of tropical cyclone names for the Western North Pacific and the South China Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a press briefing past 11 pm on Tuesday that Chedeng now has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour from the previous 55 km/h. Its gustiness is now up to 80 km/h from 70 km/h.

The tropical storm was last spotted 1,145 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon on Tuesday evening, still too far to affect the country.

After being almost stationary, Chedeng has started moving north northwest at 10 km/h.

It is seen to remain far from Philippine landmass, so it is “unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall” to any part of the country in the next three to five days.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are unlikely to be raised as well.

Chedeng also won’t be causing rough conditions in the country’s coastal waters, at least in the next 24 hours.

But PAGASA is monitoring Chedeng’s potential enhancement of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The timing and intensity of monsoon rain, as well as the likelihood of gusts or sudden and strong winds, will depend on how Chedeng would enhance the southwest monsoon. The tropical cyclone’s movement and intensity are the key factors to be considered.

PAGASA said it would issue a weather advisory “should there be an increasing chance” of heavy monsoon rain in the next three days.

In the meantime, the southwest monsoon will continue to affect the western part of Southern Luzon, particularly Palawan, bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Other areas may have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Chedeng is projected to move northwest or west northwest until mid-Friday, June 9, before shifting more toward the north or north northeast for the rest of Friday until the weekend.

As it keeps moving over the Philippine Sea, Chedeng may continue to strengthen in the next three to four days.

It could intensify into a severe tropical storm on Wednesday, June 7, and into a typhoon on Thursday, June 8.

“Rapid intensification is not ruled out,” PAGASA said, adding that Chedeng might reach its peak intensity by Friday or Saturday, June 10.

Chedeng is the Philippines’ third tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for June. PAGASA earlier estimated there would be one or two tropical cyclones during the month.

The weather bureau announced the start of the rainy season last Friday, June 2. – Rappler.com