Dodong strengthens into tropical storm; southwest monsoon brings more rain

DODONG. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Dodong as of July 15, 2023, 11 am.

Tropical Storm Dodong is no longer bringing rain to any part of the Philippines, but the enhanced southwest monsoon continues to trigger rain in some areas on Saturday, July 15

MANILA, Philippines – Dodong intensified from a tropical depression into a tropical storm on Saturday morning, July 15, as it was about to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Dodong’s maximum sustained winds increased from 55 kilometers per hour to 65 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 11 am bulletin on Saturday.

The tropical storm’s gustiness is now up to 80 km/h from the previous 70 km/h.

PAGASA said Dodong will keep intensifying over the West Philippine Sea, and may eventually become a typhoon by Monday, July 17.

It was last spotted 305 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, moving north northwest at 10 km/h.

Given its distance, it is no longer directly bringing rain to any part of the Philippines.

But Dodong is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is causing moderate to heavy rain in the following areas:

Saturday, July 15

50-100 millimeters (mm): Pangasinan, La Union, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique

Sunday, July 16

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon may also persist, particularly in these areas:

Saturday, July 15

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, eastern part of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas

Sunday, July 16

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Mimaropa, Bicol, southern part of Quezon, Western Visayas

Monday, July 17

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Antique

PAGASA also issued another gale warning at 11 am on Saturday, covering the following seaboards:

western seaboard of Luzon – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, southern seaboard of Southern Luzon, western seaboard of Visayas – rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4 meters high

The weather bureau advised small vessels not to sail and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

On Friday, July 14, Dodong made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, then moved upward to Cagayan and crossed the northern part of mainland Northern Luzon. It left landmass via Ilocos Norte.

Dodong is the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July. PAGASA earlier said two to four tropical cyclones may form inside or enter PAR within the month. – Rappler.com