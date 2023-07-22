Slow-moving Egay strengthens into tropical storm

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EGAY. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri) as of July 22, 2023, 10:30 am.

The maximum sustained winds of Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri) are at 65 km/h on Saturday morning, July 22

MANILA, Philippines – Egay intensified from a tropical depression into a tropical storm over the Philippine Sea on Saturday morning, July 22.

Its international name is Doksuri, earlier assigned by the Japan Meteorological Agency. Doksuri is a name contributed by South Korea which means “eagle.”

In a bulletin issued at 11 am on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Egay’s maximum sustained winds increased from 55 kilometers per hour to 65 km/h.

The tropical storm’s gustiness is now up to 80 km/h from the previous 70 km/h.

It is projected to keep intensifying and may become a severe tropical storm within 24 hours or by Sunday morning, July 23. Then it could strengthen into a typhoon also on Sunday and into a super typhoon by Tuesday, July 25.

Egay was last spotted 750 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, slowly moving west on Saturday morning.

PAGASA sees Egay moving west northwest or west on Saturday and Sunday, before heading northwest until Thursday, July 27.

The tropical cyclone remains likely to stay offshore over the Philippine Sea, but landfall in the northern part of Northern Luzon is still a possibility.

“Analysis of available meteorological data indicates that considerable shifts in its track forecast remain possible,” added the weather bureau.

Egay may start bringing rain to Catanduanes on Monday, while tropical cyclone wind signals could be raised for parts of Bicol and Eastern Visayas on Saturday or Sunday.

Egay may also cause moderate to rough seas in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao on Sunday. PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures as waves could be 2 to 3 meters high.

Egay is also seen to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat during the weekend and the following week.

PAGASA said occasional rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon could hit these areas:

Sunday, July 23

Western Visayas

Monday, July 24

Western Visayas

Occidental Mindoro

northern part of Palawan including Calamian Islands

Gusty conditions could be experienced in the following areas due to the enhanced southwest monsoon as well:

Saturday, July 22

western and southern parts of Visayas, northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga, Romblon, Masbate

Sunday, July 23

most of Visayas, northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga, most of Mimaropa

Monday, July 24

Mimaropa, most of Visayas, northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga, portions of Zamboanga Peninsula

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility during the month. – Rappler.com