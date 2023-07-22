Tropical Storm Egay may rapidly intensify within 72 hours, says PAGASA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EGAY. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri) as of July 22, 2023, 11 pm.

Atmospheric and oceanic conditions would be 'favorable' for Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri), which is still expected to reach super typhoon status

MANILA, Philippines – Rapid intensification is likely for Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri) within the next 72 hours, the Philippines’ weather bureau warned on Saturday evening, July 22.

In its 11 pm bulletin on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) explained that atmospheric and oceanic conditions would be “favorable” for the tropical storm in the next three days.

Egay maintained its strength late Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

But it is projected to intensify into a severe tropical storm and subsequently into a typhoon on Sunday, July 23.

By Tuesday, July 25, it may strengthen further into a super typhoon.

Egay was last spotted 665 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, slowly moving west on Saturday evening.

It could maintain its generally slow pace for a while then gradually speed up west northwest or west until early Monday morning, July 24, according to PAGASA. Then it may head northwest until Thursday, July 27.

Egay’s latest forecast track still shows it might remain offshore. In addition, mainland Northern Luzon is no longer included in the cone of probability as seen in the image below, which means landfall there appears to be unlikely.

The weather bureau, however, is not ruling out a “close approach” in the vicinity of extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Daniel James Villamil said Egay’s trough or extension will be bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Bicol and Eastern Visayas from Saturday evening to early Sunday.

For Egay itself, the weather bureau updated its rainfall forecast:

Monday, July 24

50-100 millimeters (mm): Catanduanes, northeastern part of Camarines Sur, Calaguas Islands

Tuesday, July 25

50-100 mm: Babuyan Islands, northern part of mainland Cagayan

Floods and landslides could occur.

There are no tropical cyclone wind signals raised yet, but parts of Bicol and Eastern Visayas might eventually have wind signals.

PAGASA said the highest wind signal that would be raised based on the current scenario is Signal No. 3 or 4, possibly in extreme Northern Luzon.

“However, should a southward shift in the track occur, higher wind signals may be hoisted,” added the weather bureau.

On Sunday, Egay might cause moderate to rough seas in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures as waves could be 2 to 3.5 meters high.

Egay could also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which may trigger light to heavy rain in the next three days.

Here is the latest rainfall forecast for the enhanced southwest monsoon:

Sunday evening, July 23, to Monday evening, July 24

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian Islands, Western Visayas, Negros Oriental

Monday evening, July 24, to Tuesday evening, July 25

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian Islands, Western Visayas

Many areas might experience gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon as well:

Sunday, July 23

Mimaropa, most of Visayas, and northern parts of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga

Monday, July 24

Calabarzon, Mimaropa, most of Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga

Tuesday, July 25

Most of Luzon, most of Visayas, and northern parts of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility during the month. – Rappler.com