Tropical Storm Egay slightly intensifies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAGASA says on Saturday afternoon, July 22, that Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri) may become a severe tropical storm within 12 hours

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri) slightly strengthened as it continued to move over the Philippine Sea on Saturday afternoon, July 22.

Egay now has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour from the previous 65 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday.

The tropical storm’s gustiness is now up to 90 km/h from 80 km/h.

It could intensify further into a severe tropical storm within 12 hours; a typhoon on Sunday, July 23; and a super typhoon by early Tuesday, July 25.

As of Saturday afternoon, Egay was located 685 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, still moving west but at a slightly faster 15 km/h. It has been generally slow inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Egay may head west northwest or west on Saturday and Sunday, before shifting northwest until Thursday, July 27.

It remains likely to stay offshore over the Philippine Sea, but there is still a chance of landfall in the northern part of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA also reiterated that there could be “considerable shifts” in Egay’s track.

In the weather bureau’s separate daily forecast issued at 4 pm on Saturday, it said the trough or extension of the tropical storm will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Bicol and Eastern Visayas in the next 24 hours. These two regions must watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier warned that rain from Egay may mix with debris from Mayon Volcano and produce lahar flows. The volcano is located in Albay province in the Bicol region.

Egay itself – not just its trough – could start bringing rain to the province of Catanduanes, also in Bicol, on Monday, July 24.

There are no tropical cyclone wind signals raised yet, but parts of Bicol and Eastern Visayas might eventually have wind signals.

Egay may also cause moderate to rough seas in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao in the next 24 hours. PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures as waves could be 2.5 to 4 meters high.

Aside from Egay’s trough, the southwest monsoon or habagat is another source of rain on Saturday – causing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Western Visayas, and the Zamboanga Peninsula. Elsewhere, isolated rain is possible.

As the tropical storm approaches, it is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon, which would bring occasional rain in the next two days:

Sunday, July 23

Western Visayas

Occidental Mindoro

Monday, July 24

Western Visayas

Occidental Mindoro

northern part of Palawan including Calamian Islands

Gusty conditions could be experienced in the following areas due to the enhanced southwest monsoon as well:

Saturday, July 22

western and southern parts of Visayas, northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga, Romblon, Masbate

Sunday, July 23

most of Visayas, northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga, most of Mimaropa

Monday, July 24

Mimaropa, most of Visayas, northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga, portions of Zamboanga Peninsula

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter PAR during the month. – Rappler.com