Egay slightly strengthens, nears severe tropical storm category

EGAY. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri) as of July 23, 2023, 5 am.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri) slightly intensified before dawn on Sunday, July 23, on track to being upgraded to a severe tropical storm.

Egay’s maximum sustained winds increased from 75 kilometers per hour to 85 km/h, while its gustiness is now up to 105 km/h from the previous 90 km/h.

A severe tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 89 to 117 km/h.

Egay’s latest forecast track shows it may strengthen into a severe tropical storm by early Sunday afternoon; a typhoon within 24 hours; and a super typhoon on Tuesday, July 25.

“Rapid intensification is likely within the next 72 hours due to favorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reiterated in its 5 am bulletin on Sunday.

As of 4 am, Egay was located 585 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, or 705 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte, moving west northwest at only 10 km/h.

The trough or extension of the tropical storm is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the following areas on Sunday:

Bicol

southern part of Quezon

Eastern Visayas

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

PAGASA sees Egay slowly gaining speed as it moves west northwest or west until early Monday morning, July 24, then heading northwest until Thursday, July 27.

The tropical cyclone is still expected to “remain offshore for most of the forecast period,” but the weather bureau is not ruling out “a close approach or landfall in the vicinity of extreme Northern Luzon.” Egay will be closest to extreme Northern Luzon on Wednesday, July 26.

There is also the ridge of a high pressure area north of Egay, which has been influencing its movement. Because of this ridge, PAGASA said a westward shift in the track – more toward Philippine landmass – is a possibility.

On Monday, Egay itself will be causing heavy rain in parts of Bicol, and on Tuesday, in parts of Northern Luzon:

Monday, July 24

100-200 millimeters (mm): northern part of Catanduanes

50-100 mm: Camarines Norte, northern part of Camarines Sur, rest of Catanduanes

Tuesday, July 25

100-200 mm: Babuyan Islands, northern part of mainland Cagayan

50-100 mm: Batanes, rest of Cagayan, northern part of Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Abra, northern part of Ilocos Sur

In terms of winds, PAGASA said it could raise tropical cyclone wind signals for some areas in Bicol and Eastern Visayas beginning Sunday – the initial batch.

The highest wind signal that would be raised based on the current scenario is Signal No. 3 or 4, possibly in extreme Northern Luzon.

“However, should a southward shift in the track occur, higher wind signals may be hoisted,” added the weather bureau.

PAGASA also issued a gale warning at 5 am on Sunday, covering certain coastal waters along the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and northeastern Mindanao that are affected by Egay. Waters are rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high:

northern coast of Camarines Sur

northern and eastern coasts of Catanduanes

eastern coast of Albay

eastern coast of Sorsogon

northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

eastern coast of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande islands

Dinagat Islands

The weather bureau advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

In coastal waters along the eastern seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas that are not covered by the gale warning, Egay might cause moderate to rough seas, with waves 2 to 3.5 meters high. Small vessels should take precautionary measures.

Egay could also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which may trigger light to heavy rain in the next three days.

On Sunday, the southwest monsoon is affecting the western parts of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, and much of the Visayas have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon, while the rest only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Many areas might experience gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon as well:

Sunday, July 23

Mimaropa, Visayas, and northern parts of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga

Monday, July 24

Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga

Tuesday, July 25

Most of Luzon, most of Visayas, and northern parts of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga

PAGASA also said Egay could make landfall in Taiwan on Thursday morning. Taiwan is still within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Before Egay hits Taiwan, “a slight weakening trend” might begin on Wednesday.

“Interaction with the mountainous terrain of Taiwan will result in further weakening – a trend which will continue until the tropical cyclone makes another landfall in mainland China,” the weather bureau added.

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter PAR during the month. – Rappler.com