Tropical Storm Falcon slows down; ‘significant’ monsoon rain expected

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FALCON. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Falcon (Khanun) as of July 29, 2023, 11 am.

PAGASA warns on Saturday morning, July 29, that the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Falcon (Khanun) could bring a 'significant amount' of rain in the next three days

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Falcon (Khanun) slowed down over the Philippine Sea on Saturday morning, July 29, moving west at only 10 kilometers per hour from its previous speed of 15 km/h.

Falcon was located 1,315 kilometers east of Central Luzon, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a briefing past 11 am on Saturday.

It may head north northwest from Saturday to Sunday, July 30, then turn northwest on Monday, July 31.

That means Falcon will remain over the Philippine Sea and far from the country’s landmass until it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, August 1.

But PAGASA reiterated that shifts in Falcon’s track remain possible as it “continues to further consolidate its circulation.”

The tropical storm maintained its strength on Saturday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

But Falcon is projected to intensify into a severe tropical storm in less than 24 hours and a typhoon on Sunday afternoon or evening.

It may reach its peak intensity late Monday or early Tuesday, also around the time of its expected exit from PAR.

Since Falcon will remain far from land, tropical cyclone wind signals are unlikely to be raised.

The trough or extension of the tropical storm, however, is causing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas and Caraga on Saturday.

Falcon will also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In a separate advisory at 11 am on Saturday, the weather bureau warned that the southwest monsoon enhanced by Falcon could bring a “significant amount” of rain.

Saturday, July 29

100-200 millimeters (mm): Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Antique

Sunday, July 30

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Pangasinan, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands

Monday, July 31

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region

Floods and landslides are highly likely.

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon are also expected in the following areas:

Saturday, July 29

Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Sunday, July 30

Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

Monday, July 31

Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro,

Palawan, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

Meanwhile, the gale warning issued at 5 am on Saturday due to the enhanced southwest monsoon and Falcon remains in effect.

Several coastal waters along the western seaboard of Luzon, the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of the Visayas are rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high.

PAGASA advised small vessels not to sail and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

After Falcon leaves PAR, it may turn west northwest and pass very close to or make landfall in Japan’s Okinawa Islands between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Then it could move over the East China Sea toward China’s east coast.

Falcon is the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the third for July, coming right after Egay (Doksuri), which pummeled Northern Luzon as a typhoon. Two to four tropical cyclones had been expected for the month. – Rappler.com