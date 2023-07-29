Enhanced southwest monsoon dumping more rain; Falcon intensifies further

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Zambales and Bataan are seeing the heaviest rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Falcon (Khanun)

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Tropical Storm Falcon (Khanun), will dump more rain in parts of Luzon in the next three days.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned in a briefing past 11 pm on Saturday, July 29, that rain will persist in these areas:

Saturday night, July 29, to Sunday night, July 30

Above 200 millimeters (mm): Zambales, Bataan

100-200 mm: Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Antique

Sunday night, July 30, to Monday night, July 31

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Pangasinan, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands

Monday night, July 31, to Tuesday night, August 1

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region

PAGASA Weather Specialist Daniel James Villamil said the rain ranges from moderate to torrential. Floods and landslides are expected.

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon will continue as well in the following areas:

Sunday, July 30

Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

Monday, July 31

Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro,

Palawan, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

Tuesday, August 1

Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Bicol, most of Calabarzon, most of Mimaropa, most of Western Visayas

The gale warning that PAGASA issued at 5 pm on Saturday also remains in effect.

Several coastal waters along the western seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas, as well as the southern seaboard of Southern Luzon, are rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high.

The weather bureau advised small vessels not to sail and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Falcon intensified further on Saturday evening, with its maximum sustained winds increasing from 75 kilometers per hour to 85 km/h.

The tropical storm’s gustiness is now up to 105 km/h from 90 km/h.

Falcon is set to become a severe tropical storm in less than 12 hours and a typhoon between late Sunday evening, July 30, and Monday morning, July 31. Then it could reach its peak intensity on Tuesday, August 1.

As of 10 pm on Saturday, Falcon was located 1,210 kilometers east of Central Luzon or 1,235 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, moving north northwest at a slightly slower 15 km/h from its previous speed of 20 km/h.

It could maintain its north northwest direction until Sunday, then turn northwest on Monday, when it could leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either afternoon or evening.

Falcon remains expected to stay over the Philippine Sea and far from the country’s landmass until it exits PAR. Tropical cyclone wind signals are unlikely to be raised.

Outside PAR, Falcon may turn west northwest and pass close to Japan’s Okinawa Islands between late Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Then it could move over the East China Sea before making landfall along China’s east coast on Wednesday afternoon or evening, August 2, according to PAGASA.

Falcon is the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the third for July, coming right after Egay (Doksuri), which pummeled Northern Luzon as a typhoon. Two to four tropical cyclones had been expected for the month. – Rappler.com