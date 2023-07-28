Tropical Storm Falcon now in PAR, set to enhance southwest monsoon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FALCON. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Falcon (Khanun) as of July 29, 2023, 5 am.

Tropical Storm Falcon (Khanun) is the Philippines' sixth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the third for July

MANILA, Philippines – The tropical storm with the international name Khanun entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 11 pm on Friday, July 28, and was given the local name Falcon.

It is the country’s sixth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the third for July, coming right after Egay (Doksuri), which pummeled Northern Luzon as a typhoon. Two to four tropical cyclones had been expected for the month.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a bulletin issued at 5 am on Saturday, July 29, that Falcon was last spotted 1,360 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

The tropical storm is moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h). It may head north northwest from Saturday to Sunday, July 30, then turn northwest on Monday, July 31.

PAGASA expects Falcon to remain over the Philippine Sea and far from Philippine landmass until it exits PAR on Monday afternoon or evening.

But the weather bureau added that as Falcon “continues to further consolidate its circulation,” shifts in its track remain possible.

As of early Saturday, Falcon still had maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

But Falcon is projected to intensify into a severe tropical storm in less than 24 hours and a typhoon on Sunday afternoon or evening.

It may reach its peak intensity late Monday or early Tuesday, August 1, according to PAGASA.

Since Falcon will remain far from land, tropical cyclone wind signals are unlikely to be raised.

The trough or extension of the tropical storm, however, is causing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas and Caraga on Saturday.

PAGASA also said the southwest monsoon or habagat, still enhanced by Egay which is now a tropical storm over mainland China, will be enhanced by Falcon starting this weekend, too.

On Saturday, monsoon rain or frequent, heavy rain will hit Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro.

Occasional rain is seen in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, and the northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms could hit the Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol, the rest of the Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Calabarzon, the rest of Mimaropa, and the rest of the Visayas.

The weather bureau warned that floods and landslides are highly likely.

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon are also expected in the following areas:

Saturday, July 29

Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Sunday, July 30

Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

Monday, July 31

Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro,

Palawan, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

In addition, PAGASA issued a gale warning at 5 am on Saturday due to both the enhanced southwest monsoon and Falcon.

Several coastal waters along the western seaboard of Luzon, the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of the Visayas are rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high.

The weather bureau advised small vessels not to sail and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

After Falcon leaves PAR on Monday, it may turn west northwest and pass very close to or make landfall in Japan’s Okinawa Islands between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Then it could move over the East China Sea toward China’s east coast. – Rappler.com