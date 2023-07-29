Tropical Storm Falcon strengthens, accelerates over Philippine Sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The maximum sustained winds of Tropical Storm Falcon (Khanun) increase to 75 km/h on Saturday afternoon, July 29

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Falcon (Khanun) intensified while accelerating over the Philippine Sea on Saturday afternoon, July 29.

Falcon’s maximum sustained winds increased from 65 kilometers per hour to 75 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday.

The tropical storm’s gustiness is now up to 90 km/h from 80 km/h.

It is expected to strengthen further into a severe tropical storm then into a typhoon on Sunday, July 30, and reach its peak intensity late Monday, July 31, or early Tuesday, August 1.

Falcon was last spotted 1,205 kilometers east of Central Luzon on Saturday afternoon, moving north at 20 km/h, double its previous speed.

It may head north northwest in the next 36 hours, then turn northwest on Monday.

Falcon is still expected to stay over the Philippine Sea and far from the country’s landmass until it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

But PAGASA reiterated that shifts in Falcon’s track remain possible as it “continues to further consolidate its circulation.”

While Falcon is far from Philippine landmass, the trough or extension of the tropical storm is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas.

Falcon is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which has been affecting Luzon and the Visayas.

Monsoon rain or frequent, heavy rain will persist in Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro, while occasional rain will continue in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, and the northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands.

There will also be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Calabarzon, the rest of the Ilocos Region, the rest of Mimaropa, and the rest of the Visayas.

Floods and landslides are possible.

Given Falcon’s track, tropical cyclone wind signals are unlikely to be raised. But gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon are expected in the following areas:

Saturday, July 29

Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Sunday, July 30

Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

Monday, July 31

Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro,

Palawan, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

PAGASA also issued a new gale warning due to the enhanced southwest monsoon at 5 pm on Saturday.

Several coastal waters along the western seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas, as well as the southern seaboard of Southern Luzon, are rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high.

The weather bureau advised small vessels not to sail and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

After Falcon leaves PAR, it may turn west northwest and pass very close to or make landfall in Japan’s Okinawa Islands between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Then it could move over the East China Sea toward China’s east coast.

Falcon is the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the third for July, coming right after Egay (Doksuri), which pummeled Northern Luzon as a typhoon. Two to four tropical cyclones had been expected for the month. – Rappler.com