Florita strengthens into tropical storm, enhances southwest monsoon

FLORITA. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Florita as of August 22, 2022, 11 am.

PAGASA warns the public of heavy rain from both Tropical Storm Florita and the enhanced southwest monsoon on Monday, August 22

MANILA, Philippines – Florita intensified from a tropical depression into a tropical storm at 8 am on Monday, August 22, while still moving over the Philippine Sea.

In a briefing past 11 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Florita now has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour from the previous 55 km/h. Its gustiness increased to 90 km/h from 70 km/h.

The tropical storm was already 215 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, moving west southwest at a slightly slower 15 km/h from the previous 20 km/h.

With Florita now a tropical storm, Signal No. 2 has been raised for the first time. Here are the areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 am on Monday:

Signal No. 2 (gale-force winds, 62 to 88 km/h)

eastern part of Cagayan (Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Iguig, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana)

eastern part of Isabela (Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, Quirino, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Burgos, Gamu, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Alicia, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Dinapigue)

extreme northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

northeastern part of Quirino (Maddela)

Signal No. 1 (strong winds, 39 to 61 km/h)

rest of Cagayan

rest of Isabela

rest of Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

northern part of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis)

northern part of Polillo Island (Panukulan, Burdeos)

PAGASA also updated its rainfall forecast for Florita.

Monday, August 22

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Cagayan

Isabela

Batanes

Aurora

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Tuesday, August 23

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Cagayan

Isabela

Batanes

Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Region

Moderate to heavy rain

rest of Cagayan Valley

northern part of Aurora

Zambales

Bataan

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Central Luzon

The weather bureau reminded the public to be on alert for floods and landslides.

Florita is seen to make landfall in the east coast of Cagayan or the northern part of Isabela on Tuesday afternoon, August 23. While it may slightly weaken after hitting land, it is expected to remain a tropical storm.

Florita is then likely to cross the Babuyan Channel and pass close to Babuyan Islands on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning, August 24, before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Florita is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday. Outside PAR, it could intensify into a severe tropical storm and reach a peak intensity of 95 km/h.

PAGASA also issued a separate advisory for the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is being enhanced by Florita.

In its 11 am advisory on Monday, the weather bureau provided the following rainfall forecast for the enhanced southwest monsoon:

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Mimaropa

Bicol

Quezon

Western Visayas

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Metro Manila

rest of Calabarzon

rest of Visayas

Scattered floods and landslides are possible.

Gusts are also expected due to the southwest monsoon in these areas:

Bicol

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Northern Samar

Antique

Aklan

The bad weather came as thousands of schools in the Philippines reopened for face-to-face classes on Monday. – Rappler.com