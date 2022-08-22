Tropical Storm Florita slightly intensifies as it inches toward Northern Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) slightly intensified on Monday evening, August 22, while slowly moving toward Northern Luzon, where it is expected to make landfall.
Florita’s maximum sustained winds increased from 75 kilometers per hour to 85 km/h, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a bulletin past 11 pm.
The tropical storm’s gustiness rose to 105 km/h from the previous 90 km/h.
Throughout Monday evening, Florita had slowly headed west. It was last spotted 125 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.
Florita is still expected to make landfall in Isabela or Cagayan on Tuesday, August 23, but this may happen in the morning, not before dawn, due to Florita’s slow pace.
It might also hit land as a severe tropical storm if it strengthens further.
PAGASA updated its rainfall forecast for Florita, covering Tuesday and Wednesday, August 24.
Tuesday, August 23
Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Ilocos Region
- Zambales
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Aurora
- Quezon
- Bataan
- rest of Cagayan Valley
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Metro Manila
- Calabarzon
- rest of Central Luzon
Early Wednesday morning to afternoon, August 24
Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain
- Ilocos Region
- Benguet
- Abra
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- rest of Cordillera Administrative Region
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Cagayan Valley
The weather bureau also issued a separate advisory at 11 pm on Monday for the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is being enhanced by Florita. The southwest monsoon will cause rain in these areas on Tuesday:
Moderate to heavy rain
- Catanduanes
- Albay
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- rest of Mimaropa
- Western Visayas
PAGASA reiterated that floods and landslides may occur in areas affected by Florita and the southwest monsoon.
In terms of winds, here are the areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 pm on Monday:
Signal No. 2
Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property
- Cagayan
- southern part of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin, Fuga, Dalupiri, Pamuktan, Barit, Mabag, Irao)
- Isabela
- Quirino
- eastern and central parts of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Ambaguio, Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag, Diadi, Quezon, Bayombong, Bambang, Aritao, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Alfonso Castañeda)
- Apayao
- Abra
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- northern part of Benguet (Bakun, Kibungan, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan, Bokod, Atok)
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- northern and central parts of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)
Signal No. 1
Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property
- rest of Babuyan Islands
- rest of Nueva Vizcaya
- rest of Benguet
- La Union
- eastern and central parts of Pangasinan (Bani, Bolinao, Alaminos City, Anda, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Natividad, San Nicolas, Tayug, Santa Maria, Asingan, San Manuel, Sison, Binalonan, Urdaneta City, Villasis, Laoac, Pozorrubio, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Manaoag, Mapandan, Mangaldan, Santa Barbara, Malasiqui, Dagupan City, Calasiao, San Carlos City, Basista, Binmaley, Lingayen)
- eastern part of Tarlac (San Clemente, Camiling, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Paniqui, Ramos, Pura, Victoria, La Paz, Tarlac City, Concepcion)
- Nueva Ecija
- rest of Aurora
- eastern part of Pampanga (Magalang, Arayat, Candaba)
- eastern part of Bulacan (San Ildefonso, San Miguel, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, San Jose del Monte City)
- eastern part of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, Antipolo City, Tanay, Baras)
- northern part of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag) including Polillo Islands
- northern part of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete)
- Camarines Norte
The highest possible tropical cyclone wind signal to be raised due to Florita is Signal No. 3.
Gusts are also expected due to the southwest monsoon in these areas:
- Bicol
- Batangas
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Northern Samar
- Antique
- Aklan
Meanwhile, PAGASA issued a gale warning for the following seaboards due to the effects of Florita and the southwest monsoon:
- eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 5 meters high
- western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, western seaboard of Visayas – rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4 meters high
Fishing boats and other small vessels should not sail.
Florita is also affecting coastal conditions in other seaboards, making travel risky for small vessels:
- western seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao – moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high
After Florita makes landfall on Tuesday morning, likely as a severe tropical storm, it is expected to cross Northern Luzon. Then it may emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.
The latest forecast track also shows Florita possibly weakening back into a tropical storm while crossing Northern Luzon.
But after its exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, it could re-intensify into a severe tropical storm and reach a peak intensity of 95 km/h.
Florita is the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2022. – Rappler.com
