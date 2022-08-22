Tropical Storm Florita slightly intensifies as it inches toward Northern Luzon

FLORITA. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) as of August 22, 2022, 11 pm.

The slow Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) is 125 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, as of late Monday evening, August 22

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) slightly intensified on Monday evening, August 22, while slowly moving toward Northern Luzon, where it is expected to make landfall.

Florita’s maximum sustained winds increased from 75 kilometers per hour to 85 km/h, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a bulletin past 11 pm.

The tropical storm’s gustiness rose to 105 km/h from the previous 90 km/h.

Throughout Monday evening, Florita had slowly headed west. It was last spotted 125 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

Florita is still expected to make landfall in Isabela or Cagayan on Tuesday, August 23, but this may happen in the morning, not before dawn, due to Florita’s slow pace.

It might also hit land as a severe tropical storm if it strengthens further.

PAGASA updated its rainfall forecast for Florita, covering Tuesday and Wednesday, August 24.

Tuesday, August 23

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Cagayan

Isabela

Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Region

Zambales

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Aurora

Quezon

Bataan

rest of Cagayan Valley

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

rest of Central Luzon

Early Wednesday morning to afternoon, August 24

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Ilocos Region

Benguet

Abra

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Cagayan Valley

The weather bureau also issued a separate advisory at 11 pm on Monday for the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is being enhanced by Florita. The southwest monsoon will cause rain in these areas on Tuesday:

Moderate to heavy rain

Catanduanes

Albay

Masbate

Sorsogon

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Mimaropa

Western Visayas

PAGASA reiterated that floods and landslides may occur in areas affected by Florita and the southwest monsoon.

In terms of winds, here are the areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 pm on Monday:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Cagayan

southern part of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin, Fuga, Dalupiri, Pamuktan, Barit, Mabag, Irao)

Isabela

Quirino

eastern and central parts of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Ambaguio, Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag, Diadi, Quezon, Bayombong, Bambang, Aritao, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Alfonso Castañeda)

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

northern part of Benguet (Bakun, Kibungan, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan, Bokod, Atok)

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

northern and central parts of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

rest of Babuyan Islands

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

rest of Benguet

La Union

eastern and central parts of Pangasinan (Bani, Bolinao, Alaminos City, Anda, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Natividad, San Nicolas, Tayug, Santa Maria, Asingan, San Manuel, Sison, Binalonan, Urdaneta City, Villasis, Laoac, Pozorrubio, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Manaoag, Mapandan, Mangaldan, Santa Barbara, Malasiqui, Dagupan City, Calasiao, San Carlos City, Basista, Binmaley, Lingayen)

eastern part of Tarlac (San Clemente, Camiling, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Paniqui, Ramos, Pura, Victoria, La Paz, Tarlac City, Concepcion)

Nueva Ecija

rest of Aurora

eastern part of Pampanga (Magalang, Arayat, Candaba)

eastern part of Bulacan (San Ildefonso, San Miguel, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, San Jose del Monte City)

eastern part of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, Antipolo City, Tanay, Baras)

northern part of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag) including Polillo Islands

northern part of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete)

Camarines Norte

The highest possible tropical cyclone wind signal to be raised due to Florita is Signal No. 3.

Gusts are also expected due to the southwest monsoon in these areas:

Bicol

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Northern Samar

Antique

Aklan

Meanwhile, PAGASA issued a gale warning for the following seaboards due to the effects of Florita and the southwest monsoon:

eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, western seaboard of Visayas – rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4 meters high

Fishing boats and other small vessels should not sail.

Florita is also affecting coastal conditions in other seaboards, making travel risky for small vessels:

western seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao – moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high

After Florita makes landfall on Tuesday morning, likely as a severe tropical storm, it is expected to cross Northern Luzon. Then it may emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

The latest forecast track also shows Florita possibly weakening back into a tropical storm while crossing Northern Luzon.

But after its exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, it could re-intensify into a severe tropical storm and reach a peak intensity of 95 km/h.

Florita is the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2022. – Rappler.com