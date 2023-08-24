Tropical Storm Goring to bring rain, winds to parts of Northern Luzon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The municipality of Santa Ana in Cagayan province is placed under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Storm Goring (Saola) at 11 pm on Thursday, August 24

MANILA, Philippines – Rainfall and wind warnings were issued for the first time due to Tropical Storm Goring (Saola) on Thursday evening, August 24, as it remained over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a bulletin issued at 11 pm on Thursday that Goring was last spotted 235 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, slowly moving west.

The tropical storm’s maximum sustained winds slightly decreased from 75 kilometers per hour to 65 km/h, while its gustiness eased from 90 km/h to 80 km/h.

But PAGASA warned that Goring is projected to rapidly intensify in the coming days. It could strengthen into a severe tropical storm on Friday, August 25, and into a typhoon by Saturday morning, August 26.

Then Goring may reach its peak intensity on Sunday evening, August 27, “after which it is forecast to maintain strength until the end of the forecast period,” the weather bureau said. “However, the potential for developing into a super typhoon is not ruled out.”

PAGASA provided the following rainfall forecast for Goring:

Thursday night, August 24, to Friday night, August 25

50-100 millimeters (mm): Batanes and Babuyan Islands

Friday night, August 25, to Saturday night, August 26

50-100 mm: Babuyan Islands and eastern part of mainland Cagayan

Floods and landslides are possible.

Signal No. 1 was also raised for the northeastern part of mainland Cagayan, specifically the municipality of Santa Ana, as of 11 pm on Thursday. This means Santa Ana should prepare for strong winds from the tropical storm, with a warning lead time of 36 hours.

Meanwhile, moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.5 to 3 meters high, are expected in the coastal waters of extreme Northern Luzon and the northeastern part of mainland Cagayan on Friday. The weather bureau advised motor bancas and similar vessels not to sail in these areas.

PAGASA sees Goring turning “sharply south southwestward or southward over the waters east of Northern Luzon,” a movement it is likely to maintain until the weekend.

Then it may “follow a looping track,” starting with a northeastward turn on Monday, August 28, and northward movement on Tuesday, August 29.

The weather bureau earlier explained that a high pressure area is influencing Goring’s movement, pushing it downward into a loop. Once the effect of the high pressure area eases, it could return upward.

Goring will also be moving slowly for most of the forecast period, said PAGASA.

Goring will also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is expected to bring occasional rain to the western parts of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon starting Friday, and to the western part of the Visayas beginning Saturday.

In a separate advisory also at 11 pm on Thursday, PAGASA gave the following rainfall forecast for the enhanced southwest monsoon:

Friday night, August 25, to Saturday night, August 26

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

Saturday night, August 26, to Sunday night, August 27

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands, Antique

Floods and landslides could occur, too.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also trigger gusty conditions in these areas during the weekend:

Saturday, August 26

Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, most of Mimaropa, Bicol, most of Visayas, Dinagat Islands

Sunday, August 27

Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte

Goring is the Philippines’ seventh tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for August.

PAGASA previously said it expects two or three tropical cyclones to develop within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in August.

The weather bureau is also monitoring a cloud cluster outside PAR, located east of the Visayas on Thursday evening. This could become a low pressure area and affect Goring’s movement, according to PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja. – Rappler.com