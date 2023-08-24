Goring strengthens into tropical storm off Batanes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GORING. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Goring (Saola) as of August 24, 2023, 5 pm.

The maximum sustained winds of Tropical Storm Goring (Saola) are at 75 km/h on Thursday afternoon, August 24

MANILA, Philippines – Goring intensified from a tropical depression into a tropical storm on Thursday afternoon, August 24.

It has been given the international name Saola, a name contributed by Vietnam which refers to an animal.

Goring’s maximum sustained winds increased from 55 kilometers per hour to 75 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 5 pm bulletin on Thursday.

The tropical storm’s gustiness is now up to 90 km/h from the previous 70 km/h.

It was located 265 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, still over the Philippine Sea, on Thursday afternoon.

It also slowed down, moving northwest at only 10 km/h from 15 km/h.

PAGASA said Goring is projected to head west southwest before turning south off the eastern coast of the Cagayan Valley region.

For the next five days, it is seen to follow a “generally looping track,” and could return to a “more northward movement” by late Monday, August 28, or Tuesday, August 29.

PAGASA earlier explained that a high pressure area is influencing Goring’s movement, pushing it downward into a loop. Once the effect of the high pressure area eases, it could return upward.

Goring may also strengthen further into a severe tropical storm within 36 hours and into a typhoon by Saturday, August 26, “during the southward segment of its looping track.”

In addition, the weather bureau noted that Goring reaching super typhoon status “remains a possibility.”

PAGASA said Goring remains “less likely to bring heavy rainfall” in the next three days. But “considering the proximity of the tropical cyclone to land,” parts of Cagayan Valley could have heavy rain if Goring’s track shifts westward.

In the meantime, the trough or extension of the tropical storm will continue to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region on Thursday night.

The weather bureau also said tropical cyclone wind signals could be raised for parts of Northern Luzon starting Thursday night or Friday, August 25, so affected areas can prepare for winds from Goring.

Goring’s potential enhancement of the southwest monsoon or habagat may also happen earlier than initially forecast, now seen beginning late Saturday or Sunday, August 27.

The enhanced southwest monsoon may then trigger occasional rain in the western part of Luzon.

Gusty conditions, also due to the southwest monsoon which could be enhanced, are possible in most of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao starting Sunday or Monday.

For the rest of Thursday, the southwest monsoon – not yet enhanced by Goring – will still cause isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.5 to 2.8 meters high, will persist in the coastal waters of extreme Northern Luzon and the northeastern part of mainland Cagayan in the next 24 hours. PAGASA advised motor bancas and similar vessels not to sail in these areas.

Goring is the Philippines’ seventh tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for August.

PAGASA previously said it expects two or three tropical cyclones to develop within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in August.

There is also a tropical depression outside PAR, which was last spotted 2,960 kilometers east of Northern Luzon on Thursday afternoon, slowly moving west.

It has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

The weather bureau earlier said the tropical depression only has a slim chance of entering PAR. – Rappler.com