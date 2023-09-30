Jenny strengthens into tropical storm

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JENNY. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Jenny (Koinu) as of September 30, 2023, 5 am.

Tropical Storm Jenny (Koinu) has maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h as of early Saturday, September 30, and is expected to keep intensifying

MANILA, Philippines – Jenny intensified from a tropical depression into a tropical storm over the Philippine Sea early Saturday, September 30.

It has been given the international name Koinu, a name contributed by Japan which means puppy.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 am bulletin on Saturday that Jenny now has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

It is projected to further strengthen into a severe tropical storm on Sunday, October 1, and into a typhoon late Monday, October 2, or on Tuesday, October 3.

As of 4 am on Saturday, Jenny was located 1,145 kilometers east of Central Luzon, moving west at 15 km/h.

It is still too far to directly affect the country, but its trough or extension may cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Quezon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas on Saturday.

PAGASA sees the tropical cyclone moving west northwest on Saturday then northwest or north northwest from Sunday to Monday. Then it could turn west northwest toward the Luzon Strait-southern Taiwan area on Tuesday.

“A landfall or close approach scenario over extreme Northern Luzon or northeastern mainland Cagayan is not ruled out since these scenarios are within the forecast confidence cone,” added the weather bureau.

Jenny could start bringing heavy rain to Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Tuesday or Wednesday, October 4. By then, it could already be a typhoon.

Tropical cyclone wind signals may also be raised for extreme Northern Luzon starting Sunday or Monday, or even earlier, to inform affected areas to prepare for severe winds from Jenny.

PAGASA added that Jenny might enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which could trigger occasional rain in the western parts of Southern Luzon and the Visayas on Sunday.

On Saturday, the southwest monsoon is already bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Gusty conditions due to the southwest monsoon are also likely in the following areas:

Sunday, October 1

Palawan, Romblon, most of Visayas, Dinagat Islands

Monday, October 2

most of Mimaropa, most of Visayas, Dinagat Islands

For coastal waters, moderate to rough seas are expected in extreme Northern Luzon and the northern part of mainland Cagayan on Monday. Waves could be 1.5 to 3.5 meters high, which may be dangerous for small vessels.

Jenny is the Philippines’ 10th tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for September. – Rappler.com