Tropical Storm Karding slightly intensifies, more areas under Signal No. 1

KARDING. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Karding (Noru) as of September 24, 2022, 5 am.

Tropical Storm Karding (Noru) has maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h in the early hours of Saturday, September 24

MANILA, Philippines – As expected, Tropical Storm Karding (Noru) slightly intensified over the Philippine Sea before dawn on Saturday, September 24.

Karding now has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour from the previous 75 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a bulletin issued at 5 am on Saturday. Its gustiness is now up to 105 km/h from the previous 90 km/h.

The tropical storm was located 795 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, still moving west southwest at 15 km/h.

Karding is expected to continue strengthening before making landfall in the east coast of Isabela or Aurora on Sunday morning or afternoon, September 25.

It is seen to hit land as a severe tropical storm, but PAGASA is still not ruling out the possibility that it may become a typhoon shortly before landfall.

Karding will be crossing Northern Luzon on Sunday before emerging over the West Philippine Sea late Sunday evening or early Monday morning, September 26. It may slightly weaken during this time, but it is likely to still be a severe tropical storm.

More areas were placed under Signal No. 1 as of 5 am on Saturday:

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

southern part of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Solana, Tuao, Enrile)

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Aurora

northern and eastern parts of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, Rizal, San Jose City, Lupao, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, General Tinio)

Strong winds are expected in areas where Signal No. 1 is raised.

Once Karding becomes a severe tropical storm, the highest possible wind signal would be Signal No. 3. If it becomes a typhoon, however, Signal No. 4 might be raised for some areas in the eastern parts of Northern Luzon or Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, rain from Karding is still expected to begin on Saturday evening. PAGASA advised the public to be on alert for floods and landslides.

Saturday evening, September 24, until early Sunday morning, September 25

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

northern part of Aurora

Rest of Sunday, September 25, until early Monday morning, September 26

Heavy to intense rain

northern part of Aurora

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

northern part of Nueva Ecija

Moderate to heavy rain

mainland Cagayan

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

rest of Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

northern part of Zambales

rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Cagayan Valley

rest of Central Luzon

Karding will also enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which may bring occasional rain to most of Southern Luzon, including Metro Manila, and the Visayas beginning Saturday or Sunday.

PAGASA also said the northeasterlies and the approaching tropical storm could cause moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.5 to 3.5 meters high, in the seaboards of Northern Luzon on Saturday.

On Sunday, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon are expected to have rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 6 meters high.

The weather bureau warned that such sea conditions on Saturday and Sunday are risky for most vessels.

Karding may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday.

Karding is the Philippines’ 11th tropical cyclone for 2022.

It is also the third tropical cyclone for September, after Typhoon Inday (Muifa) and Super Typhoon Josie (Nanmadol). Inday and Josie did not make landfall in the country.

PAGASA expects 7 to 11 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from September 2022 to February 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

September 2022 – 2 or 3

October 2022 – 2 to 4

November 2022 – 2 or 3

December 2022 – 1 or 2

January 2023 – 0 or 1

February 2023 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com