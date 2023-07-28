Tropical Storm Khanun maintains strength as it approaches PAR

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Once Tropical Storm Khanun enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility, it will be given the local name Falcon

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Khanun is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within 12 hours, the country’s weather bureau said late Friday evening, July 28.

As of 10 pm on Friday, Khanun was located 1,245 kilometers east northeast of southeastern Luzon or 1,445 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

The tropical storm is moving north northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It will be given the local name Falcon once it enters PAR.

In an advisory issued at 11 pm on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the potential Falcon is seen to remain far from Philippine landmass.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are therefore unlikely to be raised.

But PAGASA warned that Khanun might enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, similar to the tropical cyclone before it, Egay (Doksuri), which has since weakened into a severe tropical storm outside PAR.

“As [Egay] weakens over mainland China, its influence on the southwest monsoon will further decrease. However, Khanun is forecast to enhance the southwest monsoon as it moves over the Philippine Sea,” the weather bureau explained.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Khanun could trigger rain in the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas starting Saturday, July 29, or Sunday, July 30. The rain may last until mid or late next week, added PAGASA.

The weather bureau noted, however, that “the magnitude, extent, and timing of monsoon enhancement and resulting rainfall may still change” depending on the tropical cyclone’s intensity and movement.

Khanun’s stay inside PAR would also be relatively brief, as it could leave on Monday, July 31, while approaching Japan’s Ryukyu Islands.

Outside PAR, added PAGASA, Khanun may turn west northwest, pass close to the Okinawa Islands – which are part of the Ryukyu Islands – and move over the East China Sea before making landfall in China’s east coast on Wednesday, August 2.

But the weather bureau noted that shifts in Khanun’s track remain possible as the tropical storm “continues to further consolidate its circulation.”

In terms of intensity, Khanun maintained its strength on Friday evening, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

But PAGASA expects Khanun to continuously intensify in the next five days, becoming a severe tropical storm on Saturday and a typhoon on Sunday.

It could reach its peak intensity by Tuesday, August 1, while over the East China Sea – already outside PAR.

In a separate advisory for the southwest monsoon enhanced by Egay, also issued at 11 pm on Friday, PAGASA warned of a “significant amount” of rain in the following areas:

Friday night, July 28, to Saturday night, July 29

100-200 millimeters (mm): Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands, Antique

Saturday night, July 29, to Sunday night, July 30

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Pangasinan, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands

Sunday night, July 30, to Monday night, July 31

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region, Occidental Mindoro

Affected areas should be on alert for floods and landslides. – Rappler.com