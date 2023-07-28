Tropical depression outside PAR now Tropical Storm Khanun; more monsoon rain seen

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of July 28, 2023, 5 am.

The tropical storm with the international name Khanun has maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h early Friday, July 28

MANILA, Philippines – The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) intensified into a tropical storm early Friday, July 28, and was given the international name Khanun.

Thailand contributed the name, which means jackfruit.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in an advisory issued at 5 am on Friday that Tropical Storm Khanun was located 1,315 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

Khanun slowed down, moving west southwest at 15 kilometers per hour from the previous 25 km/h.

It is still expected to enter PAR between late Saturday evening, July 29, and Sunday morning, July 30, and would be given the local name Falcon.

Khanun is seen to stay far from Philippine landmass, but PAGASA said shifts in its track are possible as its circulation “further consolidates.”

The tropical cyclone’s maximum sustained winds increased from 55 km/h to 65 km/h early Friday, while its gustiness is now up to 80 km/h from 70 km/h.

PAGASA said Khanun may continuously strengthen in the next five days. It could become a severe tropical storm in less than 24 hours and a typhoon late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, just before its expected entry into PAR.

Khanun would then reach its peak intensity by late Monday, July 31, or early Tuesday, August 1.

Since Khanun is unlikely to approach Philippine landmass, tropical cyclone wind signals are also unlikely to be raised.

But PAGASA warned that Khanun might enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which could bring more rain to the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas beginning Saturday or Sunday.

The weather bureau noted, however, that “the magnitude, extent, and timing of monsoon enhancement and resulting rainfall may still change” depending on the tropical cyclone’s intensity and movement.

On Friday, the southwest monsoon is bringing more rain to much of Luzon and the Visayas.

It is still being enhanced by Typhoon Egay (Doksuri), which left PAR on Thursday, July 27, and was located 385 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, before dawn on Friday.

Monsoon rain or frequent, heavy rain is expected in the Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands.

Occasional rain will hit Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Mimaropa.

Cagayan Valley and Western Visayas will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised areas affected by the southwest monsoon to watch out for floods and landslides. – Rappler.com