Tropical Storm Luis further strengthens ahead of exit from PAR

LUIS. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Luis (Roke) as of September 29, 2022, 5 am.

Tropical Storm Luis (Roke) is projected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, September 29. Meanwhile, a low pressure area remains inside PAR.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Luis (Roke) continued to intensify in the early hours of Thursday, September 29, shortly before its expected exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Luis now has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour from the previous 65 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a bulletin issued at 5 am on Thursday. Its gustiness is now up to 90 km/h from 80 km/h.

The tropical storm was already 1,090 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, moving north at a slightly slower 20 km/h from the previous 25 km/h.

Since Luis is staying far from Philippine landmass, it has no direct effect on the country’s weather or coastal conditions.

It is projected to leave PAR on Thursday morning, just a day after it developed inside.

Outside PAR, Luis may strengthen into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours as it moves over the sea east of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands.

Luis is the Philippines’ 12th tropical cyclone for 2022 and the fourth for September.

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor a low pressure area (LPA) inside PAR, located 335 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, before dawn on Thursday.

The LPA is likely to dissipate within 24 hours, but may bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the following areas on Thursday:

Eastern Visayas

Bohol

Caraga

The rest of the Philippines will have generally fair weather, with only isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. – Rappler.com