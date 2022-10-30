Signal No. 2 lifted as Tropical Storm Paeng continues to move away

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), and a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, as of October 30, 2022, 5 pm.

As of 5 pm on Sunday, October 30, Signal No. 1 is still in effect for over two dozen areas in Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – There were no more areas under Signal No. 2 due to Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) as of 5 pm on Sunday, October 30, though Signal No. 1 remained in effect for more than two dozen areas in Luzon.

Paeng was located 295 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales, on Sunday afternoon. The tropical storm shifted west southwest from west northwest, moving at a slightly slower 20 kilometers per hour from the previous 25 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Paeng is still expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning or afternoon, October 31.

Paeng also maintained its strength on Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

It could re-intensify into a severe tropical storm on Sunday evening or early Monday morning, and eventually strengthen into a typhoon – outside PAR – by Monday evening or Tuesday morning, November 1.

Paeng may start weakening late Tuesday, however, due to another surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

The following areas are under Signal No. 1 as of 5 pm on Sunday:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

Metro Manila

western and central parts of Batangas (San Nicolas, Calaca, Cuenca, Lian, Tuy, Balayan, Talisay, Agoncillo, San Pascual, Santo Tomas, Bauan, San Jose, Calatagan, San Luis, Lemery, Lipa City, Ibaan, Tanauan City, Mabini, Mataasnakahoy, Alitagtag, Balete, Tingloy, Nasugbu, Batangas City, Laurel, Santa Teresita, Taal, Malvar)

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

northwestern part of Oriental Mindoro (San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco)

northwestern part of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Paluan, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

northern part of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta)

Areas under Signal No. 1 may still have strong winds.

PAGASA also warned that rain from Paeng may persist until Monday morning.

Moderate to heavy rain

Zambales

Bataan

Aurora

Pangasinan

Batanes

northern part of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Metro Manila

Cordillera Administrative Region

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

rest of Cagayan Valley

rest of Central Luzon

Western Visayas

PAGASA said floods and landslides “are likely to slowly subside,” except in areas which saw significant rainfall the past days or those still hit by persistent heavy rain.

The weather bureau issued a new gale warning at 5 pm on Sunday, covering the following seaboards:

western seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon (western coast of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan) – very rough to high seas, waves 4.5 to 7 meters high

western seaboard of Southern Luzon, northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas) – rough to very rough seas, waves 3.4 to 5.5 meters high

eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, western seaboard of Visayas (Quezon including Polillo Islands, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, southwestern coast of Camarines Sur, southwestern coast of Albay, southwestern coast of Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias Island and Ticao Island, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan Islands) – rough to very rough seas, waves 3.1 to 5 meters high

“Rough to high sea conditions are risky for all types of sea vessels. Mariners are advised to remain in port or take shelter in port until winds and waves subside,” PAGASA said.

Paeng is the Philippines’ 16th tropical cyclone for 2022 and the fourth for October.

It made landfall five times, all as a severe tropical storm on Saturday, October 29:

Virac, Catanduanes – 1:10 am

Caramoan, Camarines Sur – 1:40 am

Buenavista, Quezon – 6 am

Santa Cruz, Marinduque – 8:40 am

Sariaya, Quezon – 1:40 pm

After hitting Quezon for a second time, Paeng crossed Laguna, Cavite, the Metro Manila-Rizal-Bulacan area, Pampanga, and Zambales.

Even before its landfalls in Luzon, Paeng already wreaked havoc in parts of Mindanao and the Visayas. Over 40 people died in Maguindanao del Norte landslides and flooding.

While Paeng is on its way out of PAR, a tropical depression is expected to enter on Monday morning and would be given the local name Queenie.

The tropical depression was located 1,155 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao on Sunday afternoon. It slowed down a bit, moving west northwest at 10 km/h from the previous 15 km/h.

The tropical depression still has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

It is projected to remain a tropical depression until Tuesday, then weaken into a remnant low on Wednesday, November 2, or Thursday, November 3.

Based on the current forecast, the tropical depression is unlikely to directly affect the country.

– Rappler.com