Typhoon Aghon maintains strength, slow pace over Philippine Sea

AGHON. Satellite image of Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) as of May 27, 2024, 11 am.

Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) is located 100 kilometers east southeast of Casiguran, Aurora, moving northeast at only 10 km/h on Monday morning, May 27

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) maintained its strength and slow pace over the Philippine Sea late Monday morning, May 27.

The typhoon was last spotted 100 kilometers east southeast of Casiguran, Aurora, moving northeast at only 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It continues to have maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h and gustiness of up to 170 km/h, but could intensify in the next two days before starting to weaken mid or late Wednesday, May 29.

While Aghon is moving away from Philippine landmass, tropical cyclone wind signals remain in effect as winds extend outwards up to 220 kilometers from the center of the typhoon.

In its 11 am bulletin on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the following areas are still under wind signals:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

southeastern part of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan)

northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

northeastern and southern parts of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Cauayan City, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian)

eastern part of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)

southern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda)

rest of Aurora

northern part of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

northwestern part of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Vinzons, Capalonga) including Calaguas Islands

Signal No. 3 was the highest tropical cyclone wind signal raised due to Aghon.

In terms of rainfall, the typhoon is no longer bringing significant rain, but it is enhancing the southwesterly windflow or winds coming from the southwest.

In a separate advisory released at 11 am on Monday, PAGASA warned of moderate to heavy rain in Western Visayas and parts of Mimaropa due to the southwesterly windflow. Floods and landslides are likely.

Monday, May 27

50-100 millimeters (mm): Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental

Tuesday, May 28

50-100 mm: Western Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro

Meanwhile, a gale warning due to Aghon remains in effect for the southern coastal waters of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and the northern coastal waters of Quezon including Polillo Islands. PAGASA said travel is risky for small vessels, “including all motorbancas of any type of tonnage.”

Outside those areas under the gale warning, the typhoon is causing moderate to rough seas in the eastern coastal waters of Cagayan and the northern coastal waters of Bicol. Waves are 1.5 to 3 meters high, so small boats must take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether.

Aghon made landfall in the Philippines nine times:

Friday, May 24 (as a tropical depression)

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25 (as a tropical depression)

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm

Sunday, May 26

Lucena City, Quezon – 4:30 am (as a tropical storm)

Patnanungan, Quezon – 6:50 pm (as a severe tropical storm)

Aghon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

It is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com