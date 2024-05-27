PAGASA warns of rain from southwesterly windflow; Aghon still moving away

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) as of May 27, 2024, 11 pm.

The southwesterly windflow is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain to several provinces on the western side of the Philippines until Thursday, May 30

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) is moving further away from Luzon, but the southwesterly windflow will affect Western Visayas as well as the western portions of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

In an advisory issued at 11 pm on Monday, May 27, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwesterly windflow will bring moderate to heavy rain in the next three days.

Monday evening, May 27, to Tuesday evening, May 28

50-100 millimeters (mm): Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras

Tuesday evening, May 28, to Wednesday evening, May 29

50-100 mm: Palawan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Occidental Mindoro, Bataan

Wednesday evening, May 29, to Thursday evening, May 30

50-100 mm: Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan

PAGASA advised the affected areas to watch out for floods and landslides.

The weather bureau added that scattered rain showers and thunderstorms may hit Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, and the rest of Mimaropa until Tuesday, May 28, also due to the southwesterly windflow.

As for Aghon, the typhoon was last spotted 240 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, or 250 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, at 10 pm on Monday.

It slightly accelerated, moving northeast at 15 kilometers per hour from the previous 10 km/h.

Aghon continues to have maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h and gustiness of up to 170 km/h. PAGASA now expects the typhoon to maintain its strength until Tuesday, before starting to weaken on Wednesday, May 29.

Only these areas are left under Signal No. 1 as of 11 pm on Monday:

northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

eastern part of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan, Divilacan)

Signal No. 3 was the highest tropical cyclone wind signal raised due to Aghon.

Another gale warning was also issued at 11 pm, covering Isabela and the eastern coastal waters of Cagayan. Travel remains risky for small vessels, “including all motorbancas of any type of tonnage.”

Outside those areas under the gale warning, the typhoon is causing moderate to rough seas in the coastal waters of northern Aurora and the northern coastal waters of Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes. Waves are 1.5 to 3 meters high, so small boats must take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether.

Aghon made landfall in the Philippines nine times, bringing moderate to torrential rain and strong winds:

Friday, May 24 (as a tropical depression)

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25 (as a tropical depression)

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm

Sunday, May 26

Lucena City, Quezon – 4:30 am (as a tropical storm)

Patnanungan, Quezon – 6:50 pm (as a severe tropical storm)

Aghon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

It is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com