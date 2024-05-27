Signal No. 2 lifted as Typhoon Aghon continues to move away from land

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) as of May 27, 2024, 5 pm.

Several areas remain under Signal No. 1 due to Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) as of 5 pm on Monday, May 27

MANILA, Philippines – There were no more areas under Signal No. 2 due to Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) on Monday afternoon, May 27, as the tropical cyclone continued to move away from Philippine landmass.

As of 4 pm on Monday, Aghon was located 155 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a briefing past 5 pm that the typhoon has slightly shifted east northeast, still moving at only 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h and gustiness of up to 170 km/h.

PAGASA said Aghon may intensify in the next 24 to 36 hours over the Philippine Sea, then start to weaken mid or late Wednesday, May 29.

Signal No. 1 is still raised for the following areas as of 5 pm on Monday, as strong winds may still be felt:

eastern part of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)

southern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

eastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Cauayan City, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue)

Aurora

northern part of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

northwestern part of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga) including Calaguas Islands

Signal No. 3 was the highest tropical cyclone wind signal raised due to Aghon.

While there is no more significant rain from Aghon, it is enhancing the southwesterly windflow or winds coming from the southwest.

PAGASA had released an advisory at 11 am on Monday, warning of moderate to heavy rain due to the southwesterly windflow in these areas:

Monday, May 27

50-100 millimeters (mm): Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental

Tuesday, May 28

50-100 mm: Western Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro

Floods and landslides are likely in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, a new gale warning was issued at 5 pm due to Aghon, covering the eastern coastal waters of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and the northern coastal waters of Quezon including Polillo Islands. PAGASA said travel is risky for small vessels, “including all motorbancas of any type of tonnage.”

Outside those areas under the gale warning, the typhoon is causing moderate to rough seas in the eastern coastal waters of Cagayan and the northern coastal waters of Bicol. Waves are 1.5 to 3 meters high, so small boats must take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether.

Aghon made landfall in the Philippines nine times:

Friday, May 24 (as a tropical depression)

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25 (as a tropical depression)

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm

Sunday, May 26

Lucena City, Quezon – 4:30 am (as a tropical storm)

Patnanungan, Quezon – 6:50 pm (as a severe tropical storm)

Aghon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

It is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com