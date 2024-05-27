Typhoon Aghon moving away from land but enhancing southwesterly windflow

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) as of May 27, 2024, 8 am.

Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) is now 'less likely to directly bring significant amount of rainfall,' but the southwesterly windflow enhanced by Aghon will trigger moderate to heavy rain on Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) continues to move away from Philippine landmass, but it is enhancing the southwesterly windflow or winds coming from the southwest, which in turn will bring rain.

As of 7 am on Monday, May 27, Aghon was located over the coastal waters of Casiguran, Aurora, still moving north northeast at only 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h and gustiness of up to 170 km/h after it slightly intensified before dawn on Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reiterated in its 8 am bulletin that Aghon will keep gaining strength in the next two days over the Philippine Sea. But the typhoon may start weakening mid or late Wednesday, May 29.

There are still areas under tropical cyclone wind signals due to Aghon, as winds extend outwards up to 220 kilometers from the typhoon’s center. Below is the list as of 8 am.

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

southeastern part of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan)

northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

northeastern and southern parts of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Cauayan City, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian)

eastern part of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)

southern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda)

rest of Aurora

northern part of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

northwestern part of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Vinzons, Capalonga) including Calaguas Islands

Signal No. 3 was the highest tropical cyclone wind signal raised due to Aghon.

PAGASA said the typhoon is now “less likely to directly bring significant amount of rainfall” in the next three days since it is moving away. It earlier dumped moderate to torrential rain, causing floods.

But the southwesterly windflow enhanced by Aghon will trigger moderate to heavy rain (50-100 millimeters) in the next two days, the weather bureau said in a separate advisory also issued at 8 am.

On Monday, the rain will affect Occidental Mindoro and the northern part of Palawan including Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands.

On Tuesday, May 28, the affected areas will be Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern part of Palawan including Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, and Cagayancillo Islands.

PAGASA warned that floods and landslides are likely, especially in hazard-prone areas and areas that have already seen significant rain in recent days.

Meanwhile, there is no more storm surge warning in effect for Aghon.

But another gale warning was issued at 5 am on Monday for the southern coastal waters of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and the northern coastal waters of Quezon including Polillo Islands. PAGASA said travel is risky for small vessels, “including all motorbancas of any type of tonnage.”

Outside those areas under the gale warning, Aghon is causing moderate to rough seas in the eastern coastal waters of Cagayan and the northern coastal waters of Bicol. Waves are 1.5 to 3 meters high, so small boats must take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Aghon made landfall in the Philippines nine times:

Friday, May 24 (as a tropical depression)

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25 (as a tropical depression)

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm

Sunday, May 26

Lucena City, Quezon – 4:30 am (as a tropical storm)

Patnanungan, Quezon – 6:50 pm (as a severe tropical storm)

Aghon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

It is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com