Slightly slower Typhoon Betty seen to enhance southwest monsoon

BETTY. Satellite image of Typhoon Betty (Mawar) as of May 29, 2023, 11 am.

Typhoon Betty (Mawar) is affecting Northern Luzon, while the southwest monsoon is expected to affect several other parts of Luzon and the Visayas, says PAGASA on Monday morning, May 29

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Betty (Mawar) slightly decelerated over the waters east of Cagayan on Monday morning, May 29, while the weather bureau warned that the typhoon is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat in the next three days.

In its 11 am bulletin on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Betty was last spotted 470 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, or 475 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.

The typhoon is moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour, slower than the previous 20 km/h.

It continues to have maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h and gustiness of up to 190 km/h. “Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 770 kilometers” from Betty’s center.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are raised in the following areas as of 11 am on Monday:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Batanes

northeastern part of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

rest of mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

northern and central parts of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler)

Quirino

northeastern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Bayombong, Ambaguio)

northern part of Catanduanes (Caramoran, Viga, Gigmoto, Panganiban, Bagamanoc, Pandan)

northeastern part of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Siruma)

northern part of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud)

Polillo Islands

northern and central parts of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Cervantes, Burgos, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, Sigay, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, Quirino, Vigan City, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, Candon City)

In the next 24 hours, the enhanced southwest monsoon may also bring occasional gusts to the eastern part of Central Luzon, eastern and southern parts of Southern Luzon that are not under wind signals, and most of the Visayas. By Tuesday, May 30, or Wednesday, May 31, the western part of Luzon may have occasional gusts, too.

While Betty remains unlikely to make landfall, PAGASA reiterated that the typhoon is bringing rain to Northern Luzon. Floods and landslides are likely.

Monday, May 29, to Tuesday morning, May 30

50-100 millimeters (mm): eastern part of Babuyan Islands, northeastern part of mainland Cagayan

Tuesday morning, May 30, to Wednesday morning, May 31

100-200 mm: Batanes, eastern part of Babuyan Islands

50-100 mm: rest of Babuyan Islands, northern part of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Abra, Benguet

Wednesday morning, May 31, to Thursday morning, June 1

100-200 mm: Batanes, southern part of Ilocos Sur, La Union, western part of Benguet

50-100 mm: Babuyan Islands, rest of Ilocos Region, Abra, rest of Benguet

Thursday morning, June 1, to Friday morning, June 2

50-100 mm: Batanes, Ilocos Region, Abra, western part of Benguet

The weather bureau issued a separate advisory for the southwest monsoon at 11 am on Monday, listing the provinces that are expected to see rain starting Tuesday. Floods and landslides are possible.

Tuesday morning, May 30, to Wednesday morning, May 31

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, Antique

Wednesday morning, May 31, to Thursday morning, June 1

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, western part of Romblon, Calamian Islands, Antique, northwestern part of Aklan

For coastal waters, the gale warning issued at 5 am on Monday due to Betty and the southwest monsoon is still in effect:

northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon – rough to high seas, with waves 3.1 to 6.5 meters high

southern seaboard of Southern Luzon, western seaboard of Visayas, eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

“Rough to high sea conditions are risky for all types of sea vessels. Mariners are advised to remain in port or take shelter in port until winds and waves subside,” PAGASA said.

Betty is expected to keep moving northwest for the rest of Monday, then become slow-moving or almost stationary from Tuesday to Wednesday while east of Batanes.

By late Wednesday or Thursday, June 1, the typhoon may turn north northeast or northeast and gradually speed up toward the waters east of Taiwan and the southern part of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands.

PAGASA also sees Betty steadily weakening in the next five days due to cooler ocean waters and the intrusion of dry air. It might be downgraded to a severe tropical storm late Thursday or early Friday, June 2, and to a tropical storm late Friday or early Saturday, June 3.

At its peak, it was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h.

Betty may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, almost a week since it entered PAR early Saturday, May 27.

It is the country’s second tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first super typhoon of the year. – Rappler.com