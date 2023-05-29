Typhoon Betty moves slowly over waters east of Batanes

BETTY. Satellite image of Typhoon Betty (Mawar) as of May 29, 2023, 11 pm.

PAGASA says Typhoon Betty (Mawar) is expected to move slowly until Wednesday, May 31, 'as it turns more northward'

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Betty (Mawar) was already over the waters east of Batanes and Cagayan province’s Babuyan Islands on Monday evening, May 29, slowly moving north northwest.

As of 10 pm on Monday, Betty was 385 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, or 440 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.

It continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

“Although slight acceleration remains a possibility in the next 12 hours, Typhoon Betty is forecast to generally move slowly between tonight and Wednesday (May 31) as it turns more northward over the waters east of Batanes,” said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 11 pm bulletin.

The typhoon maintained its strength on Monday evening, with maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 190 km/h.

Since Betty is already farther from mainland Luzon, tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted in some areas.

These are the areas remaining under Signal Nos. 1 and 2:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Batanes

northeastern part of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

rest of mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

eastern part of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Sadanga, Barlig)

northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

In addition, occasional gusts due to the enhanced southwest monsoon are expected in Bicol, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Western Visayas, and Northern Samar, as well as the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Aurora that are not under wind signals.

PAGASA also updated its rainfall forecast for the typhoon, covering the next three days. It warned that floods and landslides remain possible.

Monday evening, May 29, to Tuesday evening, May 30

50-100 millimeters (mm): Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern part of mainland Cagayan, northern part of Ilocos Norte, southern part of Ilocos Sur, northern part of La Union

Tuesday evening, May 30, to Wednesday evening, May 31

100-200 mm: southern part of Ilocos Sur, northern part of La Union

50-100 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, rest of Ilocos Sur, rest of La Union, Abra, Benguet, western part of Mountain Province

Wednesday evening, May 31, to Thursday evening, June 1

50-100 mm: Batanes

Aside from Betty, the enhanced southwest monsoon will trigger rain in several areas.

Tuesday evening, May 30, to Wednesday evening, May 31

50-100 mm: Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Antique

Wednesday evening, May 31, to Thursday evening, June 1

50-100 mm: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, northwestern part of Aklan, western part of Romblon, Calamian Islands

The gale warning issued at 5 pm on Monday due to Betty and the southwest monsoon remains in effect:

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon – rough to high seas, with waves 3.1 to 6.5 meters high

seaboards of Southern Luzon, seaboards of Visayas, eastern seaboard of Mindanao – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

“Rough to high sea conditions are risky for all types of sea vessels. Mariners are advised to remain in port or take shelter in port until winds and waves subside,” PAGASA said.

Betty is projected to gradually speed up north northeast on Thursday, June 1, then northeast on Friday, June 2 – the day it is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Betty may also weaken into a severe tropical storm late Thursday or early Friday, then into a tropical storm late Friday or early Saturday, June 3. PAGASA explained that the weakening would be caused by cooler ocean waters and the intrusion of dry air.

Betty entered PAR as a super typhoon early Saturday, May 27, and before its entry, had reached a peak intensity of 215 km/h. It is the country’s second tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first super typhoon of the year. – Rappler.com