Typhoon Betty maintains strength; southwest monsoon brings heavy rain

BETTY. Satellite image of Typhoon Betty (Mawar) as of May 30, 2023, 11 am.

Typhoon Betty (Mawar), located 315 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, continues to have maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h as of Tuesday morning, May 30

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Betty (Mawar) maintained its strength on Tuesday morning, May 30, while the southwest monsoon or habagat – which is being enhanced by the typhoon – prompted rainfall warnings.

Betty continues to have maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 185 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a press briefing at 11 am on Tuesday.

The typhoon was located 315 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving west northwest at just 10 km/h.

Betty is still bringing moderate to heavy rain to a few areas in Northern Luzon, so floods and landslides remain possible.

Tuesday morning, May 30, to Wednesday morning, May 31

50-100 millimeters (mm): Batanes, eastern part of Babuyan Islands, northeastern part of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, northern part of La Union

Wednesday morning, May 31, to Thursday morning, June 1

50-100 mm: Ilocos Sur, La Union

The enhanced southwest monsoon is also causing rain. In a separate advisory at 11 am on Tuesday, PAGASA provided the following forecast for areas which would get the most rain from the southwest monsoon:

Tuesday morning, May 30, to Wednesday morning, May 31

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro

Wednesday morning, May 31, to Thursday morning, June 1

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, Antique, northern part of Palawan

Thursday morning, June 1, to Friday morning, June 2

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan

Some localities saw yellow rainfall warnings, issued in times of heavy rain, on Tuesday morning.

In other parts of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, there may be rain showers or thunderstorms also due to the southwest monsoon.

The same areas remain under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 am on Tuesday:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Batanes

northeastern part of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

rest of mainland Cagayan

northern and eastern parts of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Maconacon, Naguilian, Mallig)

eastern part of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Marcos, Pagudpud, Banna, Adams, Carasi, Dingras, Solsona, Dumalneg, Nueva Era)

(Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Marcos, Pagudpud, Banna, Adams, Carasi, Dingras, Solsona, Dumalneg, Nueva Era) Apayao

northern part of Kalinga (Tabuk City, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)

northeastern part of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

PAGASA added that the enhanced southwest monsoon and the “outer periphery of the typhoon circulation” will bring occasional gusts to Bicol, Aurora, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Western Visayas, and Northern Samar, as well as the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Ilocos Norte that are not under wind signals.

A gale warning, issued at 5 am on Tuesday due to Betty and the southwest monsoon, is still in effect:

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon – rough to high seas, with waves 3.1 to 6.5 meters high

seaboards of Southern Luzon and western, central, and eastern seaboards of Visayas – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau warned that rough to high seas are risky for all vessels. In areas with rough to very rough seas, small vessels should not sail while larger vessels must be on alert for big waves.

Betty is seen to move slowly until Wednesday, May 31, as it shifts more toward the north or away from Luzon. Then it could head north northeast at a faster pace on Thursday, June 1, before turning northeast on Friday, June 2, “bringing its center over the waters southeast” of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands.

Betty may also weaken into a severe tropical storm late Thursday or early Friday, then into a tropical storm late Friday or early Saturday, June 3.

PAGASA explained that the weakening would be caused by “cooler ocean waters, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear.” The weather bureau is also not ruling out a “faster weakening rate” due to the dry air affecting the typhoon.

Betty is now expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either late Thursday or early Friday.

Betty entered PAR as a super typhoon early Saturday, May 27, and before its entry, had reached a peak intensity of 215 km/h. It is the country’s second tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first super typhoon of the year. – Rappler.com