Typhoon Betty slightly weakens, but still enhancing southwest monsoon

BETTY. Satellite image of Typhoon Betty (Mawar) as of May 30, 2023, 5:30 am.

The maximum sustained winds of Typhoon Betty (Mawar) decrease to 150 km/h early Tuesday, May 30

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Betty (Mawar) slightly weakened over the sea east of Batanes early Tuesday, May 30, with the weather bureau not ruling out “a faster weakening rate” due to “the effect of dry air intrusion on the typhoon.”

Betty’s maximum sustained winds decreased from 155 kilometers per hour to 150 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a press briefing past 5 am on Tuesday. Its gustiness went down from 190 km/h to 185 km/h.

Thr typhoon was last spotted 350 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving north northwest at only 10 km/h.

PAGASA said there is a chance for “slight acceleration” until Tuesday afternoon, but Betty is generally seen to move slowly between Tuesday night and Wednesday, May 31, as it turns more northward.

The typhoon continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Fewer areas remain under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 am on Tuesday:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Batanes

northeastern part of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

rest of mainland Cagayan

northern and eastern parts of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Maconacon, Naguilian, Mallig)

eastern part of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Marcos, Pagudpud, Banna, Adams, Carasi, Dingras, Solsona, Dumalneg, Nueva Era)

(Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Marcos, Pagudpud, Banna, Adams, Carasi, Dingras, Solsona, Dumalneg, Nueva Era) Apayao

northern part of Kalinga (Tabuk City, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)

northeastern part of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

PAGASA added that the enhanced southwest monsoon and the “outer periphery of the typhoon circulation” will bring occasional gusts to Bicol, Aurora, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Western Visayas, and Northern Samar, as well as the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Ilocos Norte that are not under wind signals.

While floods and landslides remain possible, only a couple of areas are still expected to see moderate to heavy rain from Betty.

Early Tuesday morning, May 30, to early Wednesday morning, May 31

50-100 millimeters (mm): southern part of Ilocos Sur, northern part of La Union

Early Wednesday morning, May 31, to early Thursday morning, June 1

50-100 mm: Ilocos Sur, La Union

The enhanced southwest monsoon, however, continues to affect Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon may hit Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and the Zamboanga Peninsula on Tuesday. The rest of the country could have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA issued another gale warning at 5 am on Tuesday due to Betty and the southwest monsoon.

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon – rough to high seas, with waves 3.1 to 6.5 meters high

seaboards of Southern Luzon and western, central, and eastern seaboards of Visayas – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau warned that rough to high seas are risky for all vessels. In areas with rough to very rough seas, small vessels should not sail while larger vessels must be on alert for big waves.

Betty is projected to gradually speed up north northeast on Thursday, June 1, then northeast on Friday, June 2, “bringing its center over the waters southeast” of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands.

Betty may also weaken into a severe tropical storm late Thursday or early Friday, then into a tropical storm late Friday or early Saturday, June 3. PAGASA explained that the weakening would be caused by “cooler ocean waters, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear.”

It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday.

Betty entered PAR as a super typhoon early Saturday, May 27, and before its entry, had reached a peak intensity of 215 km/h. It is the country’s second tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first super typhoon of the year. – Rappler.com