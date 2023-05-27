Betty weakens into typhoon over Philippine Sea

BETTY. Satellite image of Typhoon Betty (Mawar) as of May 27, 2023, 11:30 pm.

While Betty (Mawar) is no longer a super typhoon, it can still trigger rain in Northern Luzon starting Sunday evening, May 28

MANILA, Philippines – Betty (Mawar) was downgraded from a super typhoon to a typhoon at 8 pm on Saturday, May 27, the Philippines’ weather bureau announced in a press briefing past 12 am on Sunday, May 28.

Betty’s maximum sustained winds decreased from 185 kilometers per hour to 175 km/h, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Its gustiness went down from 230 km/h to 215 km/h.

The typhoon was last spotted 895 kilometers east of Central Luzon or 935 kilometers east of Northern Luzon as of 10 pm on Saturday. It continues to move west over the Philippine Sea at 25 km/h.

While Betty has weakened and it remains less likely to make landfall, the typhoon could trigger rain starting Sunday evening, May 28. Below is PAGASA’s updated rainfall forecast.

Sunday evening, May 28, to Monday evening, May 29

50-100 millimeters (mm): eastern part of Babuyan Islands, northeastern part of mainland Cagayan

Monday evening, May 29, to Tuesday evening, May 30

Greater than 200 mm: Batanes

100-200 mm: Babuyan Islands, northern part of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur

50-100 mm: La Union, rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

Tuesday evening, May 30, to Wednesday evening, May 31

Greater than 200 mm: Batanes

100-200 mm: Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Benguet

50-100 mm: northern part of mainland Cagayan, rest of Ilocos Region, rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

The weather bureau also stressed that Betty will enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Monsoon rain is “possible” in Mimaropa and Western Visayas on Monday, May 29, and “likely” in the two regions on Tuesday, May 30. By Wednesday, May 31, monsoon rain is “likely” in Western Visayas and the western part of Luzon.

Floods and landslides may hit areas to be affected by Betty and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is raised in the same areas as of 11 pm on Saturday. Strong winds may begin by late Sunday or Monday in:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

northern and central parts of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Danglas, La Paz, Dolores, Tayum, Bucay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney)

Kalinga

eastern and central parts of Mountain Province (Sadanga, Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis, Bontoc)

eastern and central parts of Ifugao (Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hingyon, Lagawe, Lamut, Kiangan, Asipulo)

northern and central parts of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Quirino

northeastern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Bayombong, Ambaguio)

PAGASA also said that the enhanced southwest monsoon may bring “strong breeze to near-gale conditions with intermittent gusts” starting Sunday evening or early Monday to the Visayas, the eastern part of Central Luzon, the eastern and southern parts of Southern Luzon, and the northern part of Mindanao.

“The western portion of Luzon may also experience similar conditions beginning on Tuesday or Wednesday,” added the weather bureau.

For coastal waters, PAGASA issued a gale warning for the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, and eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao. Conditions in these seaboards could be risky for small vessels.

Moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high, are possible for the southern seaboards of Southern Luzon and the remaining seaboards of the Visayas that are not under the gale warning. The weather bureau advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or avoid sailing, if possible.

Betty may head west northwest or northwest while gradually decelerating in the next three days. “The

typhoon will likely become slow-moving or almost stationary by Tuesday while over the waters east of Batanes,” said PAGASA, then it could shift toward the north or north northeast by mid-Wednesday.

Based on Betty’s latest forecast track, it may remain a typhoon for the rest of its stay inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but it might keep weakening until Tuesday.

“Afterwards, increasingly unfavorable environment while moving northward or north northeastward on Wednesday or Thursday (June 1) will result in a faster weakening rate,” PAGASA said.

Betty entered PAR at 2 am on Saturday. It is the country’s second tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first super typhoon of the year. – Rappler.com