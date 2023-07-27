Typhoon Egay exits PAR but warnings remain; LPA outside now a tropical depression

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of July 27, 2023, 11 am.

Typhoon Egay (Doksuri), already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, and the enhanced southwest monsoon are still affecting some areas on Thursday, July 27. A tropical depression also develops outside PAR.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning, July 27, but tropical cyclone wind signals and rainfall warnings have not yet been lifted due to the typhoon’s wide circulation.

Egay will also continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat even though it is already outside PAR.

As of 10 am on Thursday, the typhoon was located 255 kilometers west of Itbayat, Batanes, moving north northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h). It is heading for Fujian, China, where it could make landfall on Friday morning, July 28.

Egay maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 185 km/h. At its peak, it was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a noontime press conference that Egay will bring more rain to Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Batanes, and the Babuyan Islands on Thursday. Floods and landslides could still occur.

Signal Nos. 1 and 2 are maintained for the following areas:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Batanes

northwestern part of Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands

northern part of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

Pangasinan

La Union

Ilocos Sur

rest of Ilocos Norte

rest of Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Abra

Benguet

northern part of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag)

northern part of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Guimba, Pantabangan, Science City of Muñoz, Carranglan, San Jose City, Lupao, Nampicuan, Talugtug)

northern part of Tarlac (Paniqui, Moncada, Pura, Camiling, Ramos, San Manuel, Anao, San Clemente)

Egay made landfall twice in Cagayan province on Wednesday, July 26, with the first one in Fuga Island, Aparri, at 3:10 am, and the second one in Dalupiri Island, Calayan, at 9:30 am.

There are no more areas under storm surge warnings as of Thursday morning.

But for coastal waters, this gale warning released at 5 am is still in effect:

northern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, northern coast of Ilocos Norte) – rough to very high, with waves 3.7 to 10 meters high

western and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Aurora, western coast of Ilocos Norte) – rough to very rough, with waves 3.1 to 6 meters high

western seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon (Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo islands) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

southern and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon (Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

eastern and western seaboards of Visayas (Northern Samar, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

Travel is risky for all vessels in areas with rough to very high seas, while travel is risky for small vessels in rough to very rough seas.

Meanwhile, the enhanced southwest monsoon is still causing rain in the following provinces:

Thursday, July 27

100-200 millimeters (mm): Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Antique, and northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan islands

Friday, July 28

50-100 mm: Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan islands

PAGASA earlier said Metro Manila would have occasional rain on Thursday. The rain being experienced in the capital region is moderate to heavy.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also continue to bring gusty conditions in the next three days.

Thursday, July 27

Luzon, Western Visayas

Friday, July 28

Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, southern part of Quezon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas

Saturday, July 29

Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Romblon, Kalayaan Islands, Antique

Egay was the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter PAR during the month.

In another development, the low pressure area located outside PAR that PAGASA has been monitoring already became a tropical depression on Thursday morning.

It was located 1,585 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas as of 10 am.

PAGASA Assistant Weather Services Chief Chris Perez said the tropical cyclone may enter PAR between Saturday evening, July 29, and Sunday morning, July 30. By then, it may already be a typhoon.

Once it enters PAR, it would be given the local name Falcon.

The initial forecast track shows the tropical cyclone could stay far from Philippine landmass, but PAGASA advised the public to keep monitoring updates. – Rappler.com