Typhoon Egay exits PAR but warnings remain; LPA outside now a tropical depression

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning, July 27, but tropical cyclone wind signals and rainfall warnings have not yet been lifted due to the typhoon’s wide circulation.
Egay will also continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat even though it is already outside PAR.
As of 10 am on Thursday, the typhoon was located 255 kilometers west of Itbayat, Batanes, moving north northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h). It is heading for Fujian, China, where it could make landfall on Friday morning, July 28.
Egay maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 185 km/h. At its peak, it was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a noontime press conference that Egay will bring more rain to Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Batanes, and the Babuyan Islands on Thursday. Floods and landslides could still occur.
Signal Nos. 1 and 2 are maintained for the following areas:
Signal No. 2
Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property
- Batanes
- northwestern part of Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands
- northern part of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos)
Signal No. 1
Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property
- Pangasinan
- La Union
- Ilocos Sur
- rest of Ilocos Norte
- rest of Cagayan
- Isabela
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Abra
- Benguet
- northern part of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag)
- northern part of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Guimba, Pantabangan, Science City of Muñoz, Carranglan, San Jose City, Lupao, Nampicuan, Talugtug)
- northern part of Tarlac (Paniqui, Moncada, Pura, Camiling, Ramos, San Manuel, Anao, San Clemente)
Egay made landfall twice in Cagayan province on Wednesday, July 26, with the first one in Fuga Island, Aparri, at 3:10 am, and the second one in Dalupiri Island, Calayan, at 9:30 am.
There are no more areas under storm surge warnings as of Thursday morning.
But for coastal waters, this gale warning released at 5 am is still in effect:
- northern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, northern coast of Ilocos Norte) – rough to very high, with waves 3.7 to 10 meters high
- western and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Aurora, western coast of Ilocos Norte) – rough to very rough, with waves 3.1 to 6 meters high
- western seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon (Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo islands) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high
- southern and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon (Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high
- eastern and western seaboards of Visayas (Northern Samar, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high
Travel is risky for all vessels in areas with rough to very high seas, while travel is risky for small vessels in rough to very rough seas.
Meanwhile, the enhanced southwest monsoon is still causing rain in the following provinces:
Thursday, July 27
- 100-200 millimeters (mm): Occidental Mindoro
- 50-100 mm: Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Antique, and northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan islands
Friday, July 28
- 50-100 mm: Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan islands
PAGASA earlier said Metro Manila would have occasional rain on Thursday. The rain being experienced in the capital region is moderate to heavy.
The enhanced southwest monsoon will also continue to bring gusty conditions in the next three days.
Thursday, July 27
- Luzon, Western Visayas
Friday, July 28
- Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, southern part of Quezon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas
Saturday, July 29
- Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Romblon, Kalayaan Islands, Antique
Egay was the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter PAR during the month.
In another development, the low pressure area located outside PAR that PAGASA has been monitoring already became a tropical depression on Thursday morning.
It was located 1,585 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas as of 10 am.
PAGASA Assistant Weather Services Chief Chris Perez said the tropical cyclone may enter PAR between Saturday evening, July 29, and Sunday morning, July 30. By then, it may already be a typhoon.
Once it enters PAR, it would be given the local name Falcon.
The initial forecast track shows the tropical cyclone could stay far from Philippine landmass, but PAGASA advised the public to keep monitoring updates. – Rappler.com
