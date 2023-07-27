No more rain, winds from Typhoon Egay but enhanced southwest monsoon still felt

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAGASA warns that the enhanced southwest monsoon will continue to bring rain to the western part of Luzon on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) is no longer bringing rain or winds to the Philippines, but it is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, the country’s weather bureau said late Thursday evening, July 27.

Egay had left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 8 am on Thursday, though warnings due to the typhoon were not yet lifted then due to its wide circulation.

By 10 pm on Thursday, Egay was already 315 kilometers west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, entering the Taiwan Strait, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The typhoon is heading north at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h). It could maintain that direction or move north northwest over the Taiwan Strait, en route to Fujian, China, where it is expected to make landfall on Friday morning, July 28.

Egay still has maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 185 km/h, but it may rapidly weaken as it moves inland over China.

Egay made landfall twice in Cagayan province on Wednesday, July 26, with the first one in Fuga Island, Aparri, at 3:10 am, and the second one in Dalupiri Island, Calayan, at 9:30 am.

At its peak, Egay was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h. Before it hit land, it had already been downgraded to a typhoon, but remained powerful and destructive.

The highest tropical cyclone wind signal raised due to Egay was Signal No. 5, when it was still a super typhoon.

Egay, which developed inside PAR on July 21, was the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July.

PAGASA warned that the enhanced southwest monsoon will continue to bring rain to the western part of Luzon. Rain will be heaviest in these provinces in the next 48 hours:

Thursday night, July 27, to Friday night, July 28

50-100 millimeters (mm): Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan islands

Friday night, July 28, to Saturday night, July 29

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan islands

Floods and landslides are still expected.

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon will also persist.

Friday, July 28

Luzon and Western Visayas

Saturday, July 29

Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Romblon, Kalayaan Islands, Antique

The gale warning issued at 5 pm on Thursday also remains in effect. Waters are rough to very rough in the following seaboards:

northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte) – waves 3.1 to 6 meters high

western seaboards of Luzon (Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo islands) – waves 3.1 to 6 meters high

western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, eastern seaboards of Luzon (Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, eastern coast of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

western seaboard of Visayas (Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Negros Occidental, Guimaras) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas (Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands, Northern Samar) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised small vessels not to sail and larger vessels to be on alert for big waves.

Meanwhile, the tropical depression that developed outside PAR on Thursday was spotted 1,335 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas at 10 pm.

It is moving west northwest at a slightly faster 25 km/h from the previous 20 km/h.

The tropical depression maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

But PAGASA said it may strengthen into a tropical storm by Friday and continuously intensify in the next 5 days.

It could enter PAR as a typhoon late Saturday, July 29, or early Sunday, July 30, and would be given the local name Falcon.

So far, the potential Falcon is seen to stay far away from Philippine landmass and the raising of tropical cyclone wind signals is unlikely.

But PAGASA noted that “the forecast confidence cone and the slightly southward shift in the model solutions suggest that the potential for a much closer approach to the country than the ones shown by the center track is not ruled out.”

The weather bureau added that the potential Falcon might enhance the southwest monsoon beginning weekend, although “the magnitude, extent, and timing of monsoon enhancement and resulting rainfall may still change” depending on the tropical cyclone’s intensity and movement. – Rappler.com