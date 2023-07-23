Egay strengthens into typhoon; ‘considerable shift’ in potential track seen

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The northeastern part of Catanduanes is placed under Signal No. 2 on Sunday evening, July 23, due to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri)

MANILA, Philippines – Egay (Doksuri) intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon over the Philippine Sea on Sunday evening, July 23, while the state weather bureau alerted the public of a “considerable shift” in Egay’s potential track.

The typhoon now has maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour from the previous 110 km/h, and gustiness of up to 150 km/h from 135 km/h.

As of Sunday evening, it was located 490 kilometers east northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte, or 620 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora. It continues to move west northwest at only 10 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a bulletin released past 11 pm on Sunday that Egay may move west northwest or west until Monday morning, July 24, before turning northwest over the Philippine Sea east of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

But “a brief period of west northwestward movement” from Tuesday night, July 25, to Wednesday morning, July 26, is now seen to bring Egay over the Balintang Channel, which would result in a “close approach” to the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area.

PAGASA said it is not ruling out landfall in the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area or the northeastern part of mainland Cagayan.

Egay is also expected to strengthen further and may become a super typhoon by Wednesday while crossing the Balintang Channel.

But it may start to weaken by late Wednesday too, due to “interaction with the rugged terrain” of Northern Luzon and the southern part of Taiwan. Taiwan is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

PAGASA raised Signal No. 2 as of 11 pm on Sunday. Below are the areas under tropical cyclone wind signals.

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

northeastern part of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Quirino

northeastern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi, Bagabag, Quezon, Kasibu, Solano, Villaverde)

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Ifugao

Mountain Province

northern part of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

rest of Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

The highest possible wind signal is now either Signal No. 4 or 5, given the latest track and intensity forecast for Egay.

PAGASA also warned that floods and landslides are likely as the typhoon triggers heavy rain in these areas:

Sunday night, July 23, to Monday night, July 24

50-100 millimeters (mm): Catanduanes, northeastern part of Camarines Sur, northern part of Camarines Norte

Monday night, July 24, to Tuesday night, July 25

100-200 mm: Babuyan Islands, northeastern part of mainland Cagayan

50-100 mm: rest of Cagayan, eastern part of Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Apayao

Tuesday night, July 25, to Wednesday night, July 26

Above 200 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northeastern part of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, northern part of Ilocos Sur

100-200 mm: rest of Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, rest of Ilocos Sur, northern part of La Union

50-100 mm: rest of La Union, Benguet, western part of Mountain Province, Kalinga

PAGASA issued another gale warning for Egay at 11 pm on Sunday, covering the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, the seaboards of southeastern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas. Waters are rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high.

“Sea travel is risky for small seacraft. For larger vessels, operating in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. Mariners without proper experience or operating ill-equipped vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor,” the weather bureau said.

The typhoon might also cause moderate to rough seas in the western seaboard of Southern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao, with waves 2 to 3 meters high. Small vessels should take precautionary measures.

Egay is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will continue to affect Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao on Monday.

Rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon may be more concentrated in these areas:

Sunday night, July 23, to Monday night, July 24

50-100 mm: northern part of Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian islands, Occidental Mindoro, Antique

Monday night, July 24, to Tuesday night, July 25

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Cagayancillo islands, Western Visayas, Negros Oriental

Tuesday night, July 25, to Wednesday night, July 26

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Cagayancillo islands, Western Visayas

PAGASA earlier said Metro Manila would only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Monday, when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his second State of the Nation Address. Note, however, that flash floods are possible during severe thunderstorms.

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon could also persist in the next three days:

Monday, July 24

Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Visayas, and northern parts of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga

Tuesday, July 25

Luzon, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, northern part of Northern Mindanao, Dinagat Islands

Wednesday, July 26

Luzon, Visayas

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter PAR during the month. – Rappler.com