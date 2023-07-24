Typhoon Egay strengthens further, wind signals raised in more areas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EGAY. Satellite image of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) as of July 24, 2023, 11 am.

Even more areas are placed under tropical cyclone wind signals due to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) on Monday morning, July 24, including Metro Manila. Strong winds are expected.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) further strengthened on Monday morning, July 24, as it slowed down over the Philippine Sea.

Egay now has maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour from the previous 140 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a bulletin issued at 11 am on Monday.

The typhoon’s gustiness is now up to 185 km/h from the previous 170 km/h.

As of Monday morning, it was located 525 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, slowly moving west.

PAGASA sees Egay shifting west northwest in the next 12 hours, before turning northwest and heading closer to Northern Luzon and crossing the Luzon Strait.

The typhoon is still projected to make landfall in or pass very close to the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area between late Tuesday evening, July 25, and Wednesday afternoon, July 26.

But PAGASA again stressed that a further shift in Egay’s track – closer to Luzon – remains possible “due to the persistence of the ridge of high pressure north of the typhoon.” This ridge has been influencing Egay’s movement.

“As such, a landfall over the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan is not ruled out,” the weather bureau said.

Egay is also projected to intensify further and become a super typhoon by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. But if its track shifts closer to Luzon landmass, it may “peak at an intensity just below super typhoon threshold,” or just below 185 km/h.

“Nevertheless, Egay is forecast to become a very strong typhoon,” the weather bureau warned.

Even more areas have been placed under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 am on Monday, including Metro Manila, which is now under Signal No. 1. Below is the full list.

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Catanduanes

central and eastern parts of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, Santo Tomas, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Maconacon, Santa Maria, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Mallig, Quirino, Roxas, Burgos, Ilagan City, Divilacan, San Mariano, Gamu, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Cauayan City, Reina Mercedes, Luna, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, San Isidro, San Agustin)

eastern part of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi)

eastern part of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay)

northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan)

eastern part of Quirino (Maddela)

eastern and central parts of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-lo, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Amulung, Alcala, Iguig, Tuguegarao City, Solana, Enrile)

northern part of Camarines Norte (Calaguas and Maculabo Islands)

northeastern part of Northern Samar (Laoang, Palapag)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

Sorsogon

rest of Albay

rest of Camarines Sur

rest of Camarines Norte

rest of Isabela

rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

rest of Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Batanes

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Quezon including Polillo Islands

rest of Aurora

Benguet

Ilocos Sur

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Zambales

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Marinduque

Cavite

Metro Manila

Rizal

Laguna

eastern and central parts of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Romblon, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, San Fernando)

northern and central parts of Batangas (Calaca, Cuenca, Taysan, Lian, Tuy, Balayan, Talisay, Padre Garcia, Agoncillo, Santo Tomas, San Jose, Lemery, Lipa City, Ibaan, Tanauan City, Mataasnakahoy, Alitagtag, Balete, Nasugbu, San Juan, San Nicolas, Rosario, Laurel, Santa Teresita, Taal, Malvar)

Eastern Samar

rest of Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

northern and central parts of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Mahaplag, Matag-ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, Abuyog, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, MacArthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Javier, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Baybay City, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)

northern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands and Camotes Islands

The highest possible wind signal is either Signal No. 4 or 5.

Floods and landslides are also highly likely in these areas experiencing rain from the typhoon:

Monday noon, July 24, to Tuesday noon, July 25

50-100 millimeters (mm): Cagayan, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, northern part of Sorsogon

Tuesday noon, July 25, to Wednesday noon, July 26

Above 200 mm: Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, northern part of Apayao, Abra, northern part of La Union

100-200 mm: northern and eastern parts of Isabela, rest of Apayao, rest of La Union, Mountain Province, Benguet, western part of Pangasinan

50-100 mm: rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, rest of Pangasinan, Zambales

Wednesday noon, July 26, to Thursday noon, July 27

Above 200 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, northwestern part of Abra

100-200 mm: northern part of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, rest of Abra, Ilocos Sur

50-100 mm: rest of mainland Cagayan, Kalinga, western part of Mountain Province, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan

In addition, PAGASA said there is a minimal to moderate risk of storm surges up to 2 meters high which may cause floods in low-lying and exposed coastal areas of the following provinces:

Batanes

Cagayan

Ilocos Norte

Isabela

For coastal waters, the gale warning issued at 5 am on Monday remains in effect for the following seaboards which have rough to very rough seas:

eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon and Southern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon) – waves 3.1 to 5.5 meters high

eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon (Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands) – waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

southern seaboard of Southern Luzon as well as eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao (Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, eastern coast of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande islands, Dinagat Islands) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

“Sea travel is risky for small seacraft. For larger vessels, operating in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. Mariners without proper experience or operating ill-equipped vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor,” the weather bureau said.

The typhoon might also cause moderate to rough seas in the western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the remaining seaboards of the Visayas, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao not covered by the gale warning. Small vessels should take precautionary measures as waves may be 2 to 3 meters high.

Meanwhile, Egay is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is also bringing rain in the next three days. Here is PAGASA’s latest rainfall forecast for the enhanced southwest monsoon:

Monday, July 24

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan Islands, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental

Tuesday, July 25

50-100 mm: Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cagayancillo Islands

Wednesday, July 26

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan Islands

Floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon.

PAGASA earlier said Metro Manila will only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Monday, when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his second State of the Nation Address. Note, however, that flash floods are possible during severe thunderstorms.

The enhanced southwest monsoon may also bring gusty conditions to these areas not under any tropical cyclone wind signal:

Monday, July 24

rest of Visayas, rest of Mimaropa, and northern parts of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga

Tuesday, July 25

rest of Luzon, rest of Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, northern part of Northern Mindanao, Dinagat Islands

Wednesday, July 26

Visayas, rest of Luzon

Egay could exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, July 27. Then it would cross the Taiwan Strait and make landfall in Fujian, China, late Thursday or early Friday, July 28.

Before Egay leaves PAR, it might start to weaken on Wednesday afternoon or evening “as it enters the cooler waters southwest and west of Taiwan.” Taiwan is within PAR.

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter PAR during the month. – Rappler.com