PAGASA warns of ‘violent conditions’ even as Egay gets downgraded to typhoon

EGAY. Satellite image of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) as of July 25, 2023, 11 pm.

'Violent conditions are starting over the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Egay moves over the coastal waters of Calayan, Cagayan,' says PAGASA late Tuesday evening, July 25

MANILA, Philippines – Egay (Doksuri) was downgraded from a super typhoon to a typhoon late Tuesday evening, July 25, but it remains a powerful tropical cyclone that is lashing Northern Luzon.

“Violent conditions are starting over the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Egay moves over the coastal waters of Calayan, Cagayan,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 pm bulletin on Tuesday.

Egay’s maximum sustained winds decreased from 185 kilometers per hour to 175 km/h, hence the downgrade back to typhoon status. Its gustiness increased, however, from 230 km/h to 240 km/h.

It slowed down further, moving west northwest at 10 km/h from 15 km/h.

In the next 12 hours, Egay is seen to move west or west northwest over the Luzon Strait and make landfall in the Babuyan Islands.

The typhoon could also make landfall in or pass close to northern mainland Cagayan or Batanes if its track slightly shifts northward or southward.

Signal No. 5 is no longer in effect in the Babuyan Islands following Egay’s downgrade. This tropical cyclone wind signal is only possible for super typhoons.

But Signal Nos. 1 to 4 are still in place as of 11 pm on Tuesday in these areas:

Signal No. 4

Typhoon-force winds (118 to 184 km/h), significant to severe threat to life and property

northern part of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands

northern part of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams)

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

Batanes

rest of Cagayan

Apayao

northern part of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan)

northern part of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas)

rest of Ilocos Norte

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Isabela

rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

northern part of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan, Atok)

rest of Abra

Ilocos Sur

northern part of La Union (Bangar, Sudipen, Luna, Balaoan, Santol)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

rest of Benguet

rest of La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Zambales

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

northern part of Batangas (Talisay, Tanauan City, Santo Tomas, Balete, Malvar, Lipa City)

northern and central parts of Quezon (Pitogo, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Padre Burgos, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Lucban, Sampaloc, Tayabas City, Dolores, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

northern part of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Cabusao, Sipocot, Garchitorena, Ragay, Del Gallego, Calabanga, Presentacion, Lupi)

northern part of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran)

“Violent, life-threatening conditions within the eyewall are expected for Babuyan Islands and possible for the coastal municipalities of mainland Cagayan in the next 6 hours,” PAGASA warned.

The weather bureau also updated its rainfall forecast for Egay, which has been dumping rain mainly in Northern Luzon. Floods and landslides remain highly likely.

Tuesday night, July 25, to Wednesday night, July 26

Above 200 millimeters (mm): northern part of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, northern part of Apayao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur

100-200 mm: Batanes, rest of Cagayan, rest of Apayao, western part of Kalinga, western part of Mountain Province, western part of Benguet, La Union

50-100 mm: northern part of Isabela, western part of Nueva Vizcaya, rest of Kalinga, rest of Mountain Province, western part of Ifugao, rest of Benguet, Pangasinan, Zambales

There remains a high risk of storm surges which may cause floods in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of the following provinces:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

portions of Isabela

Ilocos Norte

portions of Ilocos Sur

“Maximum surge heights may exceed 3 meters in most of the warning areas,” PAGASA said.

For coastal waters, the gale warning issued at 5 pm on Tuesday is still in effect for these seaboards:

seaboards of Northern Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela) – rough to very high, with waves 3.7 to 12.1 meters high

eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Aurora) – rough to high, with waves 3.1 to 6.5 meters high

western seaboard of Central Luzon, eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon (Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, rest of Quezon, rest of Camarines Sur, rest of Albay, rest of Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands, eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, northern and eastern coasts of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, seaboards of Visayas (Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Siquijor, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo islands) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Mindanao (eastern coast of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande islands, Dinagat Islands) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

Travel is risky for all vessels in areas with rough to high or very high seas, while travel is risky for small vessels in rough to very rough seas.

Egay might also cause moderate to rough seas in coastal waters along the western, northern, and eastern seaboards of Mindanao not covered by the gale warning. Small vessels should take precautionary measures as waves may be 2 to 3.5 meters high.

Meanwhile, Egay is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat. Rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon will be heaviest in these areas:

Tuesday night, July 25, to Wednesday night, July 26

100-200 mm: Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan islands, and Antique

Wednesday night, July 26, to Thursday night, July 27

50-100 mm: Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cagayancillo islands

Thursday night, July 27, to Friday night, July 28

50-100 mm: La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan islands

Floods and landslides are also likely.

Gusty conditions, still due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, may persist in these areas as well:

Wednesday, July 26

Luzon, Visayas

Thursday, July 27

Luzon, Western Visayas

Friday, July 28

Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, southern part of Quezon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas

After passing the Babuyan Islands, Egay may turn northwest or north northwest and pass over the waters south and southwest of Taiwan, which is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The typhoon could leave PAR on Thursday morning, July 27, then cross the Taiwan Strait and make landfall in Fujian, China, on Friday morning, July 28.

PAGASA also said Egay may weaken further, “although the rate of weakening will not be rapid due to [a] slightly favorable environment offsetting the impact of land interaction with the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon and Taiwan.”

But once Egay makes landfall in Fujian and moves inland over mainland China, “a more rapid weakening is expected,” added the weather bureau. The tropical cyclone might degenerate into a remnant low by Saturday, July 29.

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter PAR during the month. – Rappler.com