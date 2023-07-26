Typhoon Egay, enhanced southwest monsoon trigger more rain in Luzon, Visayas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EGAY. Satellite image of Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) as of July 27, 2023, 5 am.

PAGASA advises affected areas to stay on alert for floods and landslides on Thursday, July 27, even as Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) is set to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) continued to weaken over the Luzon Strait ahead of its expected exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, July 27, but its effects are still being felt in parts of Luzon.

In addition, Egay is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is bringing more rain to parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Thursday.

The typhoon’s maximum sustained winds slightly decreased from 155 kilometers per hour to 150 km/h, while its gustiness eased from 190 km/h to 185 km/h. At its peak, Egay was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a briefing past 5 am on Thursday that Egay was already 195 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes, moving northwest at a slightly faster 15 km/h from 10 km/h.

The typhoon is seen to leave PAR on Thursday morning, but it may still have an impact after exiting due to its wide circulation.

In the next 24 hours, Egay will trigger more rain in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, the western part of Abra, and the western part of Benguet, at 50-100 millimeters.

Floods and landslides remain possible, PAGASA warned.

In terms of winds, there are no more areas under Signal No. 3, but Signal Nos. 1 and 2 remain raised for the following areas as of 5 am on Thursday:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Ilocos Norte

northern and central parts of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, Candon City, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, Vigan City, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

rest of Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

northern part of Zambales (Botolan, Iba, Candelaria, Cabangan, Palauig, Santa Cruz, Masinloc)

Egay made landfall twice in Cagayan province on Wednesday, July 26, with the first one in Fuga Island, Aparri, at 3:10 am, and the second one in Dalupiri Island, Calayan, at 9:30 am.

PAGASA also said there is still a moderate to high risk of storm surges which may cause floods in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of the following provinces:

Batanes

northwestern part of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Ilocos Norte

extreme northern part of Ilocos Sur

“Maximum surge heights may reach 3 meters in some of the warning areas,” the weather bureau said.

For coastal waters, a new gale warning was issued at 5 am on Thursday for these seaboards:

northern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, northern coast of Ilocos Norte) – rough to very high, with waves 3.7 to 10 meters high

western and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Aurora, western coast of Ilocos Norte) – rough to very rough, with waves 3.1 to 6 meters high

western seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon (Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo islands) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

southern and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon (Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

eastern and western seaboards of Visayas (Northern Samar, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

Travel is risky for all vessels in areas with rough to very high seas, while travel is risky for small vessels in rough to very rough seas.

For the enhanced southwest monsoon, PAGASA warned of monsoon rain or frequent, heavy rain in Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands on Thursday.

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Mimaropa, and the rest of Cagayan Valley are also affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon, seeing moderate to heavy rain.

Bicol and Western Visayas have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, still due to the monsoon, while the rest of the Visayas just have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also continue to bring gusty conditions in the next three days.

Thursday, July 27

Luzon, Western Visayas

Friday, July 28

Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, southern part of Quezon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas

Saturday, July 29

Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Romblon, Kalayaan Islands, northwestern part of Antique

After Egay leaves PAR, it is projected to make landfall in Fujian, China, on Friday morning, July 28.

PAGASA said Egay may slightly weaken before hitting Fujian, then rapid weakening is expected once it makes landfall and moves further inland over China.

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter PAR during the month.

The weather bureau continues to monitor a low pressure area (LPA) located outside PAR.

Before dawn on Thursday, the LPA was 1,800 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said the LPA is likely to develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours, while still outside PAR.

The potential tropical depression could enter PAR on Saturday, July 29. More updates are expected in the coming days. – Rappler.com