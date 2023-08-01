Typhoon Falcon exits PAR but continues to enhance southwest monsoon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FALCON. Satellite image of Typhoon Falcon (Khanun) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of August 1, 2023, 5 pm.

Rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon persists on Tuesday, August 1, even after the exit of Typhoon Falcon (Khanun)

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Falcon (Khanun) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon, August 1, but it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

As of 4 pm on Tuesday, Falcon was already 835 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The typhoon is moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h), and could pass south of Japan’s Okinawa Islands between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, August 2.

It may also slow down over the East China Sea by Thursday, August 3.

Falcon maintained its strength as it left PAR on Tuesday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.

It may have already reached its peak intensity, but PAGASA is still not ruling out intensification into a super typhoon. A super typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h or above.

It could also start weakening late Wednesday or early Thursday “as it enters the cooler waters of the East China Sea and as upwelling of deep ocean waters resulting from its slowdown limits further development,” PAGASA said.

Throughout its stay inside PAR, Falcon remained far from Philippine landmass. It did not directly bring rain and tropical cyclone wind signals were not raised.

The southwest monsoon being enhanced by Falcon, however, will bring more rain.

For the rest of Tuesday, monsoon rain will persist in Zambales and Bataan, while occasional rain will continue in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Occidental Mindoro.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will also hit the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Mimaropa.

Floods and landslides remain highly likely.

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon will also persist in the following areas:

Tuesday, August 1

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, central and southern parts of Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, most of Ilocos Region, most of Calabarzon, most of Mimaropa, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Wednesday, August 2

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, most of Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, western part of Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

Thursday, August 3

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Northern Samar, Western Visayas

In addition, PAGASA issued a gale warning at 5 pm on Tuesday, warning of rough to very rough waters in the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon. Waves are 2.8 to 4.5 meters high, still due to the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The weather bureau advised small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Falcon was the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the third for July, coming right after Egay (Doksuri), which pummeled Northern Luzon as a typhoon.

For the next 6 months, PAGASA expects 8 to 11 tropical cyclones to develop within or enter PAR:

August 2023 – 2 or 3

September 2023 – 2 or 3

October 2023 – 2 or 3

November 2023 – 1 or 2

December 2023 – 1 or 2

January 2024 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com