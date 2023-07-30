Falcon intensifies into typhoon; rain from southwest monsoon goes on

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Floods and landslides are still expected in the western portion of Luzon due to rain from the southwest monsoon, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Falcon (Khanun)

MANILA, Philippines – Falcon (Khanun) intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon over the Philippine Sea on Sunday evening, July 30, as it continued to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Falcon’s maximum sustained winds jumped from 110 kilometers per hour to 140 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 11 pm bulletin on Sunday.

Its gustiness increased from 135 km/h to 170 km/h.

The typhoon was located 1,090 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon on Sunday evening, still far from land. It is moving north northwest at a slightly slower 15 km/h from its previous speed of 20 km/h.

Falcon is projected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between late Monday evening, July 31, and Tuesday morning, August 1.

Once it leaves PAR, the typhoon may pass very close to Japan’s Okinawa Islands while gradually slowing down. Landfall there is also not being ruled out.

Afterwards, Falcon would be over the East China Sea on Wednesday, August 2, where it could reach its peak intensity.

For the enhanced southwest monsoon, below is PAGASA’s updated rainfall forecast. Floods and landslides are still expected in the western portion of Luzon.

Sunday night, July 30, to Monday night, July 31

100-200 millimeters (mm): Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Cavite, Pangasinan, Pampanga, Bulacan, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands

Monday night, July 31, to Tuesday night, August 1

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands

Tuesday night, August 1, to Wednesday night, August 2

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone wind signals remain unlikely to be raised due to Falcon. But gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon will persist in the following areas:

Monday, July 31

Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Lubang Island, Kalayaan Islands, Cuyo Islands, Romblon, Camarines Sur, Albay, northwestern part of Antique

Tuesday, August 1

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, central and southern parts of Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, most of Ilocos Region, most of Calabarzon, most of Mimaropa, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Wednesday, August 2

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, western part of Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

PAGASA’s gale warning issued at 5 pm on Sunday also remains in effect. The western seaboard of Luzon still has rough to very rough waters, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high, due to the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Affected coastal waters include those of Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, Metro Manila, Cavite, the western coast of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, and the northern coast of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands.

The weather bureau advised small vessels not to sail and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Falcon is the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the third for July, coming right after Egay (Doksuri), which pummeled Northern Luzon as a typhoon. Two to four tropical cyclones had been expected for the month. – Rappler.com