Typhoon Falcon maintains strength; no letup in monsoon rain

FALCON. Satellite image of Typhoon Falcon (Khanun) as of July 31, 2023, 11 am.

Rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon remains heaviest in the provinces of Zambales and Bataan on Monday, July 31

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Falcon (Khanun) maintained its strength on Monday morning, July 31, while rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat again hit parts of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a briefing past 11 am on Monday that Falcon continues to have maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 185 km/h.

The typhoon is still expected to reach its peak intensity on Tuesday, August 1, or Wednesday, August 2.

It was located 1,045 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon late Monday morning, remaining far from Philippine landmass and still moving north northwest at 15 km/h.

Falcon’s exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is now expected to happen between Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Once it leaves PAR, the typhoon may pass close to Japan’s Okinawa Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning while gradually slowing down. Landfall there is also not being ruled out.

Falcon is likely to keep enhancing the southwest monsoon even after its projected exit from PAR.

There may still be a “significant amount” of rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon in the next three days, warned PAGASA.

Monday, July 31

100-200 millimeters (mm): Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Cavite, Pangasinan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands

Tuesday, August 1

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Pangasinan, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands

Wednesday, August 2

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

Floods and landslides remain possible.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone wind signals remain unlikely to be raised due to Falcon. But gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon will persist in the following areas:

Monday, July 31

Zambales, Bataan, central and southern parts of Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, most of Ilocos Region, most of Calabarzon, most of Mimaropa, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Tuesday, August 1

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, central and southern parts of Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, most of Ilocos Region, most of Calabarzon, most of Mimaropa, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Wednesday, August 2

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, western part of Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

The enhanced southwest monsoon is also causing moderate to rough waters in these seaboards on Monday:

western seaboard of Luzon – waves 2.5 to 3.5 meters high

southern seaboard of Luzon – waves 1.5 to 3 meters high

northern seaboard of Luzon – waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high

PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures.

Falcon is the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the third for July, coming right after Egay (Doksuri), which pummeled Northern Luzon as a typhoon. Two to four tropical cyclones had been expected for the month. – Rappler.com