Typhoon Falcon strengthens further while enhancing southwest monsoon

FALCON. Satellite image of Typhoon Falcon (Khanun) as of July 31, 2023, 5 am.

Typhoon Falcon (Khanun) might continue intensifying and enhancing the southwest monsoon in the coming days, says PAGASA on Monday, July 31

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Falcon (Khanun), which is enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, further intensified before dawn on Monday, July 31.

Falcon now has maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour from 140 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a briefing past 5 am on Monday.

Its gustiness is now up to 185 km/ from 170 km/h.

PAGASA said Falcon might continue intensifying over the next one or two days, and may reach its peak intensity on Tuesday, August 1, or Wednesday, August 2.

The typhoon was spotted 1,070 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon early Monday, still far from land. It continues to move north northwest at 15 km/h.

Falcon is now seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Once it leaves PAR, the typhoon may pass close to Japan’s Okinawa Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning while gradually slowing down. Landfall there is also not being ruled out.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Obet Badrina warned that Falcon may still enhance the southwest monsoon even after its exit from PAR, especially as it could slow down midweek.

Although Falcon is staying far from land, the trough or extension of the typhoon could bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Bicol on Monday.

The enhanced southwest monsoon also continues to affect Luzon and the Visayas.

Monsoon rain or frequent, heavy rain will persist in Zambales and Bataan, while occasional rain will hit Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Occidental Mindoro.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA stressed that floods and landslides are still possible.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone wind signals remain unlikely to be raised due to Falcon. But gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon will persist in the following areas:

Monday, July 31

Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Lubang Island, Kalayaan Islands, Cuyo Islands, Romblon, Camarines Sur, Albay, northwestern part of Antique

Tuesday, August 1

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, central and southern parts of Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, most of Ilocos Region, most of Calabarzon, most of Mimaropa, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Wednesday, August 2

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, western part of Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

For coastal waters, PAGASA has already lifted its gale warning. But the weather bureau cautioned that the enhanced southwest monsoon may still trigger moderate to rough waters in these seaboards on Monday:

western seaboard of Luzon – waves 2.5 to 3.5 meters high

southern seaboard of Luzon – waves 1.5 to 3 meters high

northern seaboard of Luzon – waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high

Small vessels must take precautionary measures, added PAGASA.

Falcon is the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the third for July, coming right after Egay (Doksuri), which pummeled Northern Luzon as a typhoon. Two to four tropical cyclones had been expected for the month. – Rappler.com