Typhoon Falcon intensifies over Philippine Sea; monsoon rain persists

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Falcon (Khanun) intensified over the Philippine Sea on Monday afternoon, July 31, with its maximum sustained winds increasing from 150 kilometers per hour to 165 km/h.

The typhoon’s gustiness is now up to 205 km/h from 185 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 pm bulletin on Monday that Falcon may strengthen further in the next 12 hours, or until early Tuesday, August 1.

The typhoon was last spotted 1,020 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon on Monday afternoon, still moving north northwest at 15 km/h.

It could leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon or evening, then pass close to Japan’s Okinawa Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, August 2, while slowing down.

While Falcon has stayed far from land, it has been enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will continue to affect Luzon and the Visayas.

Zambales and Bataan will still have monsoon rain or frequent, heavy rain, while Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Occidental Mindoro face occasional rain.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, the rest of the Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Mimaropa, and Western Visayas will again see scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised areas affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon to stay on alert for floods and landslides.

There are still no tropical cyclone wind signals in effect given Falcon’s track, but gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon will persist in the following areas:

Monday, July 31

Zambales, Bataan, central and southern parts of Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, most of Ilocos Region, most of Calabarzon, most of Mimaropa, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Tuesday, August 1

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, central and southern parts of Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, most of Ilocos Region, most of Calabarzon, most of Mimaropa, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Wednesday, August 2

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, western part of Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

In the next 24 hours, the enhanced southwest monsoon will also continue to trigger moderate to rough waters in the following seaboards:

western seaboard of Luzon – waves 2.5 to 3.5 meters high

southern seaboard of Luzon – waves 1.5 to 3 meters high

northern seaboard of Luzon – waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high

PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures.

Falcon is the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the third for July, coming right after Egay (Doksuri), which pummeled Northern Luzon as a typhoon. Two to four tropical cyclones had been expected for the month. – Rappler.com