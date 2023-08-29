Signal No. 4 up due to Typhoon Goring; Haikui now a severe tropical storm

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Satellite image of Typhoon Goring (Saola), as well as Severe Tropical Storm Haikui outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, as of August 29, 2023, 5 pm.

Typhoon Goring (Saola) is projected to pass very close to or make landfall in Babuyan Island between Tuesday night, August 29, and early Wednesday morning, August 30

MANILA, Philippines – Signal No. 4 was raised due to Typhoon Goring (Saola) for the first time late Tuesday afternoon, August 29, as the tropical cyclone slightly intensified.

Babuyan Island, which is part of the island group of the same name, is already under Signal No. 4.

Goring was last spotted 165 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, moving west northwest toward Babuyan Island at only 10 km/h.

The typhoon is now projected to pass very close to or make landfall in Babuyan Island between Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, August 30.

But the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 pm bulletin on Tuesday that if Goring’s track shifts slightly northward, it could hit the southern part of Batanes instead.

Goring’s maximum sustained winds also increased from 155 kilometers per hour to 165 km/h. The typhoon’s gustiness is now up to 205 km/h from the previous 190 km/h.

PAGASA is not ruling out the possibility of Goring returning to super typhoon status. It was previously a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h.

Here is the complete list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 pm on Tuesday:

Signal No. 4

Typhoon-force winds (118 to 184 km/h), significant to severe threat to life and property

northeastern part of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island)

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

southern part of Batanes (Sabtang, Uyugan, Ivana, Mahatao, Basco)

rest of Babuyan Islands

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

northeastern part of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Santa Teresita, Allacapan, Lal-lo, Lasam, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)

rest of Batanes

northern part of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Bangui, Dumalneg)

northern part of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

northern and eastern parts of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano)

rest of Cagayan

rest of Ilocos Norte

rest of Apayao

northern part of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Malibcong)

northern part of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal, Tabuk City)

If Goring becomes a super typhoon again, Signal No. 5 would be possible for extreme Northern Luzon.

Goring will also continue to bring heavy to torrential rain to parts of Northern Luzon. Affected areas must stay on alert for floods and landslides.

Tuesday afternoon, August 29, to Wednesday afternoon, August 30

100-200 millimeters (mm): Babuyan Islands

50-100 mm: Batanes, northern and eastern parts of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, northern part of Abra, Apayao

Wednesday afternoon, August 30, to Thursday afternoon, August 31

Greater than 200 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands

100-200 mm: northern part of Ilocos Norte, northwestern part of mainland Cagayan

50-100 mm: Apayao, Abra, northern part of Ilocos Sur, rest of Ilocos Norte, northeastern part of mainland Cagayan

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Goring is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, too. PAGASA warned that rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon will persist, particularly in the following areas:

Tuesday, August 29

100-200 mm: northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Antique, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Romblon, southern part of Palawan including Cagayancillo

Wednesday, August 30

100-200 mm: Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands

Thursday, August 31

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Pangasinan

The enhanced southwest monsoon is triggering gusty conditions in these areas as well:

Tuesday, August 29

Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, most of Zamboanga Peninsula

Wednesday, August 30

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas

Thursday, August 31

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas

Meanwhile, PAGASA released a new gale warning at 5 pm on Tuesday, still due to both Goring and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

northern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Batanes, northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands) – rough to high seas, with waves 3.1 to 6.5 meters high

seaboards of Northern Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, eastern coast of Cagayan, Isabela) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

western seaboards of Luzon (Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, La Union, Pangasinan) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, western seaboard of Visayas (Aurora, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

seaboards of Quezon and Bicol, central and eastern seaboards of Visayas, northern seaboard of Mindanao (northern Quezon, southern Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, western coast of Surigao del Norte) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Goring is projected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, August 31.

After Goring’s expected exit, “increasingly unfavorable conditions over the waters southeast of mainland China will trigger a weakening trend,” according to PAGASA.

“By the time Goring may make landfall in the vicinity of southeastern China…on Sunday (September 3), it will have weakened to minimal typhoon strength,” added the weather bureau.

Goring is the Philippines’ seventh tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for August. It was also the third super typhoon for the year, after Betty (Mawar) in May and Egay (Doksuri) in July.

PAGASA previously said it expects two or three tropical cyclones to develop within or enter PAR in August.

The second tropical cyclone for August could enter PAR on Wednesday morning – Haikui, to be locally named Hanna.

Haikui intensified from a tropical storm into a severe tropical storm outside PAR on Tuesday afternoon, with its maximum sustained winds increasing from 75 km/h to 95 km/h. Its gustiness is now up to 115 km/h from the previous 90 km/h.

The severe tropical storm was located 1,655 kilometers east of Northern Luzon as of 3 pm on Tuesday, moving west northwest at a slightly slower 15 km/h from 20 km/h.

PAGASA said earlier on Tuesday that Haikui may remain far from Philippine landmass, which means it is “less likely to directly affect the country.”

But Haikui or the potential Hanna will strengthen further, eventually becoming a typhoon inside PAR and possibly reaching its peak intensity on Friday evening, September 1.

Starting Wednesday or Thursday, it could enhance the southwest monsoon, which may lead to more monsoon rain in the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

Haikui is expected to exit PAR on Friday, while approaching Japan’s Ryukyu Islands. Outside PAR, it may turn northwest or north over the East China Sea. – Rappler.com