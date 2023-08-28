Signal No. 2 up again due to Typhoon Goring; Tropical Storm Haikui faster outside PAR

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Satellite image of Typhoon Goring (Saola), as well as Tropical Storm Haikui outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, as of August 28, 2023, 11 pm.

PAGASA warns that higher wind signals can still be raised for extreme Northern Luzon and the northern or northeastern part of mainland Cagayan on Tuesday, August 29

MANILA, Philippines – Signal No. 2 due to Typhoon Goring (Saola) was again raised on Monday evening, August 28, as the tropical cyclone turned north northwest.

As of 10 pm on Monday, Goring was located 240 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, moving north northwest at a slower 10 kilometers per hour from the previous 15 km/h. Its track is still forming a loop over the Philippine Sea.

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h and gustiness of up to 190 km/h. At its peak, Goring was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h.

“Goring is forecast to re-intensify over the next two to three days as it makes its way over the Luzon Strait. Re-intensification into a super typhoon is not ruled out,” said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 11 pm bulletin on Monday.

Goring may pass close to or make landfall in Batanes between Wednesday morning and afternoon, August 30, “during or near its peak intensity.”

Here are the areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 pm on Monday:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

extreme northeastern part of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

northern and eastern parts of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Sanchez Mira, Santa Praxedes, Allacapan, Lal-lo, Lasam, Peñablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Gattaran, Alcala, Santo Niño)

eastern part of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

northern part of Apayao (Flora, Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Santa Marcela)

PAGASA warned that higher wind signals can still be raised for extreme Northern Luzon and the northern or northeastern part of mainland Cagayan on Tuesday, August 29.

Signal No. 3 or 4 for the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area is not ruled out.

The weather bureau also updated its rainfall forecast for Goring. Floods and landslides remain possible.

Monday evening, August 28, to Tuesday evening, August 29

50-100 millimeters (mm): Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern part of Ilocos Norte, northern and eastern parts of mainland Cagayan

Tuesday evening, August 29, to Wednesday evening, August 30

Greater than 200 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands

100-200 mm: northern part of Ilocos Norte, northwestern part of mainland Cagayan

50-100 mm: rest of Ilocos Norte, northeastern part of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, northern part of Ilocos Sur

Wednesday evening, August 30, to Thursday evening, August 31

50-100 mm: Batanes

Goring also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is dumping rain in the western parts of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas, especially in Occidental Mindoro.

Areas affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon must watch out for floods and landslides, too.

Monday evening, August 28, to Tuesday evening, August 29

100-200 mm: Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands, Antique, southwestern part of Iloilo, northwestern part of Aklan

Tuesday evening, August 29, to Wednesday evening, August 30

100-200 mm: Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands, Oriental Mindoro, Antique

Wednesday evening, August 30, to Thursday evening, August 31

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Pangasinan

The enhanced southwest monsoon is triggering gusty conditions in these areas as well:

Tuesday, August 29

Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, most of Zamboanga Peninsula

Wednesday, August 30

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas

Thursday, August 31

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas

The gale warning issued at 5 pm on Monday, due to both Goring and the enhanced southwest monsoon, remains in effect for these seaboards:

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Isabela, eastern coast of Cagayan) – rough to high seas, with waves 3.1 to 6.5 meters high

northern seaboard of Northern Luzon and eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, northern coast of Cagayan, northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Aurora) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

western seaboard of Central Luzon, seaboards of Southern Luzon, seaboards of Visayas, and northern seaboard of Mindanao (Bataan, Zambales, Palawan, Romblon, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias Islands, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Bohol, Siquijor, Cebu, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Goring is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning, August 31, after passing the vicinity of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is the Philippines’ seventh tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for August. It was also the third super typhoon for the year, after Betty (Mawar) in May and Egay (Doksuri) in July.

PAGASA previously said it expects two or three tropical cyclones to develop within or enter PAR in August.

The second tropical cyclone for August could be the tropical storm with the international name Haikui, which remains outside PAR.

Haikui was last spotted 1,965 kilometers east of Northern Luzon on Monday evening, moving west at a much faster 20 km/h from its slow pace in the afternoon.

At that rate, it could join Goring inside PAR on Wednesday afternoon or evening. Its local name would be Hanna.

The tropical storm still had maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h on Monday evening.

But it is expected to steadily intensify in the next five days, possibly becoming a severe tropical storm on Wednesday – either before or after it enters PAR – and a typhoon on Thursday.

The potential Hanna’s general direction would be west northwest over the Philippine Sea until Friday, September 1 – also the day when it could leave PAR. Then starting Friday evening or Saturday morning, September 2, it could turn northwest as it moves over the East China Sea.

That means the tropical cyclone is seen to stay far from Philippine landmass, and it is “less likely to directly affect the country.”

But it could enhance the southwest monsoon beginning Wednesday or Thursday, which may lead to more monsoon rain in the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas.