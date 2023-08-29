Torrential rain seen from Typhoon Goring, enhanced southwest monsoon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Satellite image of Typhoon Goring (Saola), as well as Tropical Storm Haikui outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, as of August 29, 2023, 2 pm.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat are bringing torrential rain to parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Tuesday, August 29.

As of 1 pm on Tuesday, Goring was located 175 kilometers east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan, or 190 kilometers east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan. It is slowly moving west northwest, after having completed a looping path over the Philippine Sea.

Goring still has maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h and gustiness of up to 190 km/h. At its peak, it was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a bulletin issued at 2 pm on Tuesday that Goring is likely to maintain its strength until it passes very close to or makes landfall in Batanes between Wednesday morning and afternoon, August 30.

But PAGASA is not ruling out gradual re-intensification and a possible return to super typhoon status for Goring.

A “slight southward shift” in Goring’s track may also “bring the eye and eyewall region of the typhoon to the northern portion of Babuyan Islands,” instead of Batanes.

PAGASA reiterated that the heavy to torrential rain hitting the Philippines’ northernmost provinces due to Goring may cause floods and landslides.

Tuesday afternoon, August 29, to Wednesday afternoon, August 30

100-200 millimeters (mm): northeastern part of Babuyan Islands

50-100 mm: Batanes, rest of Babuyan Islands, northern and eastern parts of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, northern part of Abra, northern part of Apayao

Wednesday afternoon, August 30, to Thursday afternoon, August 31

Greater than 200 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands

100-200 mm: northern part of Ilocos Norte, northwestern part of mainland Cagayan

50-100 mm: Apayao, Abra, northern part of Ilocos Sur, northeastern part of mainland Cagayan, rest of Ilocos Norte

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone wind signals are raised in the following areas as of 2 pm on Tuesday:

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

southern part of Batanes (Sabtang, Uyugan, Ivana, Mahatao, Basco)

northeastern part of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Camiguin Island, Calayan Island)

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

rest of Batanes

rest of Babuyan Islands

extreme northeastern part of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Santa Teresita)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

northern and eastern parts of mainland Cagayan (Baggao, Lasam, Peñablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Gattaran, Alcala, Santo Niño, Allacapan, Lal-lo)

eastern part of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

northern part of Apayao (Flora, Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Santa Marcela)

northern part of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Pasuquin, Burgos, Dumalneg, Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui)

The weather bureau warned that Signal No. 4 is the highest possible wind signal for extreme Northern Luzon.

In a separate advisory at 11 am on Tuesday, PAGASA updated its rainfall forecast for the enhanced southwest monsoon. Floods and landslides remain possible.

Tuesday, August 29

100-200 mm: northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Antique, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Romblon, southern part of Palawan including Cagayancillo

Wednesday, August 30

100-200 mm: Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands

Thursday, August 31

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Pangasinan

The enhanced southwest monsoon is triggering gusty conditions in these areas as well:

Tuesday, August 29

Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, most of Zamboanga Peninsula

Wednesday, August 30

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas

Thursday, August 31

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas

Still due to both Goring and the enhanced southwest monsoon, PAGASA issued another gale warning at 1 pm on Tuesday, covering the following seaboards:

northern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Batanes, northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands) – rough to high seas, with waves 3.1 to 6.5 meters high

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon (northern coast of Ilocos Norte, eastern coast of Cagayan, Isabela) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

western and eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, seaboards of Quezon, seaboards of Bicol, seaboards of Visayas, and northern seaboard of Mindanao (Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Marinduque, Romblon, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, northern Quezon, southern Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, western coast of Surigao del Norte) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Goring is projected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, August 31.

After Goring’s expected exit, “increasingly unfavorable conditions over the waters southeast of mainland China will trigger a weakening trend,” according to PAGASA.

“By the time Goring makes landfall in the vicinity of southeastern China…on Sunday (September 3), it will have weakened to minimal typhoon strength,” added the weather bureau.

Goring is the Philippines’ seventh tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for August. It was also the third super typhoon for the year, after Betty (Mawar) in May and Egay (Doksuri) in July.

PAGASA previously said it expects two or three tropical cyclones to develop within or enter PAR in August.

The second tropical cyclone for August is expected to be the tropical storm with the international name Haikui, which would be given the local name Hanna once it enters PAR.

As of Tuesday morning, Haikui remained outside PAR, at 1,660 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is moving west northwest at 20 km/h, and is seen to maintain that direction over the Philippine Sea.

Haikui also slightly intensified, with its maximum sustained winds increasing from 65 km/h to 75 km/h. Its gustiness is now up to 90 km/h from the previous 80 km/h.

Haikui is now projected to join Goring inside PAR on Wednesday morning. It is seen to remain far from Philippine landmass, which means it is “less likely to directly affect the country.”

But Haikui or the potential Hanna will intensify in the coming days, eventually becoming a typhoon inside PAR and possibly reaching its peak intensity on Friday evening, September 1.

Starting Wednesday or Thursday, it could enhance the southwest monsoon, which may lead to more monsoon rain in the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

Haikui is expected to exit PAR on Friday, while approaching Japan’s Ryukyu Islands. Outside PAR, it may turn northwest or north over the East China Sea. – Rappler.com