Typhoon Hanna emerges over Taiwan Strait; enhanced southwest monsoon brings more rain

HANNA. Satellite image of Typhoon Hanna (Haikui) as of September 3, 2023, 11 pm.

Typhoon Hanna (Haikui) is no longer directly bringing rain to extreme Northern Luzon, but it is still enhancing the southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Hanna (Haikui) emerged over the Taiwan Strait on Sunday evening, September 3, already about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within 6 hours.

Hanna was last spotted 270 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, at 10 pm on Sunday. It accelerated further, moving west at 25 kilometers per hour from the previous 20 km/h.

The typhoon earlier made landfall in Taitung County, Taiwan, on Sunday afternoon. Taiwan is within PAR.

Hanna weakened after hitting land, with its maximum sustained winds down to 130 km/h from 155 km/h. Its gustiness is now up to 160 km/h from 255 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 pm bulletin that Batanes and the northern part of Babuyan Islands, specifically Babuyan Island, Calayan Island, and Dalupiri Island, remain under Signal No. 1 due to strong winds from Hanna.

The typhoon is no longer directly bringing rain to extreme Northern Luzon, but it is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

PAGASA sees Hanna weakening further, then making landfall in Guangdong or Fujian in China on Tuesday morning, September 5, as a severe tropical storm.

“Rapid weakening will ensue as the tropical cyclone moves further inland over Guangdong, China,” the weather bureau said.

By Thursday, September 7, Hanna may just be a remnant low.

In a separate advisory at 11 pm on Sunday, PAGASA updated its rainfall forecast for the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The western part of Luzon is expected to be generally rainy until Tuesday, so floods and landslides remain possible. There may be gradual improvement starting Wednesday, September 6.

Sunday night, September 3, to Monday night, September 4

100-200 millimeters (mm): Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands, Antique

Monday night, September 4, to Tuesday night, September 5

100-200 mm: Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Benguet, Abra, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands

Tuesday night, September 5, to Wednesday night, September 6

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon also persist in these areas:

Monday, September 4

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, southern part of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cuyo islands, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Tuesday, September 5

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, southern part of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Kalayaan Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, most of Calabarzon

Wednesday, September 6

Batanes, Ilocos Norte, western part of Pangasinan, Kalayaan Islands

For coastal waters, the gale warning that PAGASA issued at 5 pm on Sunday remains in effect. The following seaboards have rough to very rough waters due to Hanna and the enhanced southwest monsoon:

seaboards of extreme Northern Luzon (Batanes, Babuyan Islands) – waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

western seaboard of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

southern seaboard of Southern Luzon and western seaboard of Visayas (Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Antique, Aklan) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Cagayan, Isabela) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Hanna is the Philippines’ eighth tropical cyclone for 2023.

For the next 6 months, PAGASA estimated that 6 to 9 tropical cyclones may form within or enter PAR:

September 2023 – 2 or 3

October 2023 – 2 or 3

November 2023 – 1 or 2

December 2023 – 1 or 2

January 2024 – 0 or 1

February 2024 – 0 or 1

